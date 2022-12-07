221214_mr_fatality_01

Miami County Sheriff's Office deputies and other emergency personnel responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash Tuesday, Dec. 6, on 379th Street, southwest of Osawatomie. A 73-year-old Rantoul man, the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

 Miami County Sheriff's Office

OSAWATOMIE – A 73-year-old Rantoul man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday, Dec. 6, southwest of Osawatomie.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded about 5:40 p.m. to a report that a vehicle was in a field off 379th Street, west of U.S. Highway 169, and the driver was unresponsive.

