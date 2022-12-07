Miami County Sheriff's Office deputies and other emergency personnel responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash Tuesday, Dec. 6, on 379th Street, southwest of Osawatomie. A 73-year-old Rantoul man, the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSAWATOMIE – A 73-year-old Rantoul man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday, Dec. 6, southwest of Osawatomie.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded about 5:40 p.m. to a report that a vehicle was in a field off 379th Street, west of U.S. Highway 169, and the driver was unresponsive.
Sheriff’s deputies removed the driver, identified as Kay L. Buie, and began CPR until Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on the scene. Buie was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a sheriff’s report.
A preliminary investigation determined a 1994 Chevrolet pickup driven by Buie was traveling west on 379th Street when it gradually went off the roadway on the right side, crashed through a fence and struck a tree about 50 yards off the roadway, according to the report.
Buie was the only occupant. A prior medical condition might have been a contributing factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene.
The road was closed while emergency personnel were on the scene and reopened about 10 p.m., according to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page.
The crash continues to be investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
