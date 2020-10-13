A 52-year-old Rantoul man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover on Monday, Oct. 12.
Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a blue Mercury Mystique sedan in a bean field near 327th Street, west of Pressonville Road, according to a sheriff’s office report. The vehicle was sitting upright several hundred feet off the roadway.
Deputies discovered a deceased male outside the vehicle at the crash scene when they responded Monday afternoon to a vehicle check.
The deceased man has been identified as Aaron A. Harbison, according to the sheriff’s report.
Capt. Matt Kelly said the sedan had heavy damage consistent with a vehicle overturning multiple times before coming to rest on all four wheels.
A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling east on 327th Street when it went off the road to the right, entered the ditch and overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver, before coming to rest upright, according to the report.
Kelly said there are no known witnesses at this time.
The reporting party, who lives in the area, spotted the vehicle at about 2:30 p.m., according to the report.
The rollover is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. Foul play is not suspected, Kelly said.
Miami County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the crash scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Investigations Division at (913) 294-3232.
They can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.