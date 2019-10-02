LOUISBURG — An informal recognition reception for Don Meek will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the First Baptist Church in Louisburg.
Meek was a longtime educator and high school principal in the Louisburg USD 416 school district, and organizers said community members want to provide him with the recognition he deserves for all he has done for the school district and the community.
Organizers urge everyone to stop by the reception on Oct. 6 to thank Meek for his role in providing a quality education to hundreds of Louisburg students through the years.
