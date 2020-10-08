OSAWATOMIE — When Osawatomie USD 367 patrons head to the polls for the Nov. 3 general election, they will not see an Osawatomie Recreation Commission mill levy question on the ballot.
A protest petition that would have required the proposed mill increase to be placed on the November ballot was not filed.
A proposal to raise the USD 367 Recreation Commission mill levy hit the reset button this summer after a successful protest petition was filed the first go-around.
On that first attempt, Osawatomie USD 367 school board members in May approved a request from the recreation commission to increase its mill levy, not to exceed three mills. A protest petition was filed, forcing the matter to an election.
But because of the timing, the school district was not able to put the proposed mill increase on the Aug. 4 primary ballot, so the plan had to be scuttled, Superintendent Justin Burchett said in an earlier interview.
The Osawatomie school board and recreation commission decided to try again, and both entities approved resolutions to adopt the same proposed increase in the USD 367 Recreation Commission’s property tax mill levy, beginning with the 2022 tax year. The first increase will be applied to property tax bills in December 2021.
Because it’s a different resolution, a new protest petition was required. And it did not materialize.
“A protest petition was not filed for the second go-around,” Burchett said. “Since no petition was filed, the mill levy authorization is approved for the 2021-2022 FY. The authorization is for up to three mills.”
Before the increase, the levy was authorized at one mill.
Burchett has said the cash-strapped school district would be hard-pressed to maintain current recreation programming at the one mill funding level. He also said the Osawatomie Recreation Commission is seriously underfunded when compared to other communities in the area.
The increase was brought forth in the hopes it would help the recreation commission shoulder more of its own expenses, Burchett said in an earlier interview. For the past five years, the recreation commission has been operating at about an $80,000 to $85,000 annual deficit, he said.
The recreation commission has remained afloat by using about $60,000 of district funds and $20,000 in grant funding to cover this annual deficit, Burchett said previously.
Money the school district has been using to supplement the recreation commission could be allocated to address deferred maintenance needs, Burchett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.