LOUISBURG — A Louisburg teenager recently tackled an Eagle Scout project that also highlighted conservation of the planet.
Mark Meigs, 16, will be a junior at Louisburg High School this fall, but he was a sophomore when he took on a six-month Eagle Scout project from July 1 to Dec. 31 of last year.
Mark, who is a member of Troop 101 in Louisburg, decided to do a conservation Eagle Scout project, which means the project had to consider the conservation of the planet and keeping it clean for coming generations.
He ended up collecting more than 1,081 pounds of plastic grocery bags, Ziploc bags and plastic film, which were then used to create a composite bench made from the recycled plastic materials, according to a news release.
Mark worked in cooperation with the Louisburg Lions Club and Trex Recycling, which is a company known for turning recyclable plastic into outdoor fencing, decks and furniture, according to the release.
Mark set up three collection sites in Louisburg, and during his six-month campaign he doubled his 500-pound goal. He even had people from as far away as Georgia collecting for him.
“My oldest sister lives in Georgia, and she had her friends and family collecting plastic, Mark said. “Every time we would visit, we would bring the plastic back with us.”
Louisburg residents and those in surrounding communities reached out to Mark to ask where the recycling bins were placed because they wanted to see the items stay out of landfills, streams and rivers.
“I was incredibly blown away by the community’s support in helping me reach my goal.” Mark said.
Once the goal was met, Mark, along with the Louisburg Lions Club, picked out the bench, which was then donated to the Louisburg Senior Center so it could be placed outside for all to enjoy, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.