LOUISBURG – New picnic tables made of recycled tires and plastic milk jugs have been installed at Lewis-Young Park.
The project was made possible by a Kansas Waste Tire grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), according to a city of Louisburg news release.
The eight tables, one of which is wheelchair accessible, are located near the park’s concession stand.
Each table contains the equivalent of 20 passenger tires and 3,840 empty gallon plastic jugs, like milk, orange juice or tea containers, according to a representative of Champlin Tire Recycling.
“These new tables are a great example of how recycling can take care of our environment and even small-scale differences can have a big impact for future generations by diverting trash from our landfill into useful products,” Mayor Marty Southard said.
The city was awarded a 50 percent matching grant to replace the wooden tables in use at the park. At a total cost of $7,162, the new tables are a small part of the improvements being made at Lewis-Young Park, according to city officials.
A grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has been used to replace fencing on A and B fields, new lights on A field and to install a 1.5 mile walking trail that loops around the baseball and soccer field, according to the city release.
This fall, a pavilion located near the east soccer fields will be constructed, and next year the gravel parking lots near the concession stand will be paved, according to the city. The matching grant from the Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism totaled $260,250.
“The city is committed to making improvements at Lewis-Young Park and these new tables exemplify that,” said Jean Carder, the city’s communication coordinator. “It’s really amazing to think that something like old tires and milk jugs can be transformed into a really great product that will be enjoyed for many years at the park.”
There are many uses beside recycled tables for old tires. When it’s time to change a tire, there is often quite a bit of rubber left, according to the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Inc. (ISRI). This material can be used to create new products, from swings and playground mulch to safer, more durable highways, according to the ISRI.
In 2016, 136 million tires were processed by the U.S. recycling industry, according to ISRI. The rubber is processed through shredding knives or cryogenic freezing, then crushing before going into products like synthetic turf fields or roofing tiles.
The new tables are manufactured by Champlin Tire Recycling, of Concordia, Kan., and its outdoor furniture division, Back Atcha Outdoor Furniture Products.
