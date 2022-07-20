The benefits of recycling are many. By reducing waste, recycling conserves natural resources and protects natural ecosystems, both of which enhance sustainability of the world in which we live.
To help promote the benefits of recycling, this year’s Miami County Fair is offering youth the opportunity to showcase their talents in the area of recycling and sustainability as part of our open class exhibits.
Sponsored by the Lake Region Solid Waste Authority, the Recycling and Sustainability Class is open to youth (age 19 and under). Entries must meet one or more of the following criteria: illustrate the benefits of recycling and/or using recycled materials, encourage household composting or promote waste reduction and/or landfill diversion. One entry is allowed for each exhibitor.
The Recycling and Sustainability Class is a part of our open class exhibits. Please bring your project to Building No. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, or between 8 and 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, to enter. Judging will be performed by Shay Hanysak, regional coordinator for the Lake Region Solid Waste Authority. A special rosette and cash prize will be awarded to the winners.
Shay is excited to be a part of this new class at the Miami County Fair.
“It is always thrilling to see the enthusiasm with which the youth approach recycling and composting,” Hanysak said. “They understand the value of resource conservation and are willing to incorporate small, everyday efforts to make a difference in their household, school or community. It will be exciting to see what creative ideas or special projects will be presented this year.”
The Lake Region Solid Waste Authority is a consortium of six Kansas counties that have joined together and collaborate to manage solid waste issues, dispose of household hazardous waste properly, build and improve recycling facilities and encourage the public to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.
For more information about the Recycling and Sustainability Class at the fair, see page 27 of the Miami County Fair book or contact Kathy Goul at 913-294-4306 or kgoul@ksu.edu.
