PAOLA – About 100 people participated in the 26th annual Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament at Lake Miola on the morning of Saturday, June 3.

The event was sponsored by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and several sheriff’s office staff members were on hand to help out with the event.

