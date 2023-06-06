Tymber Harris, 7, (left) and Alex Doherty, 10, proudly display a catfish Tymber caught during the Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 3, at Lake Miola. The event was organized by the Miami County Sheriff's Office.
Seven-year-old Tymber Harris caught a turtle while fishing at Lake Miola on Saturday, June 3. Unfortunately, turtles weren't a category in the Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament sponsored by the Miami County Sheriff's Office.
There were about 100 participants in the Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament at Lake Miola on Saturday, June 3. The event was organized by the Miami County Sheriff's Office, and several donated prizes were on display at the lake.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Katherine Stevenson holds up a fish she caught during the Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 3, at Lake Miola. Katherine was fishing with her dad, Gene Stevenson.
Dean Hanysak and his 9-year-old son, Denny, of Osawatomie fish together at the Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 3, at Lake Miola.
Matthew Hines and his 5-year-old son, James, fish together off a dock at Lake Miola during the Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 3, at Lake Miola.
Seven-year-old Tymber Harris shows off a fish she caught during the Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament at Lake Miola.
Matthew Hines and his 5-year-old son, James, fish together off a dock at Lake Miola during the Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 3, at Lake Miola.
PAOLA – About 100 people participated in the 26th annual Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament at Lake Miola on the morning of Saturday, June 3.
The event was sponsored by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and several sheriff’s office staff members were on hand to help out with the event.
Children and adults teamed up during the tournament, and each team tried to scope out the best fishing location. Some got on boats, while others fished from the shore or off a dock.
Seven-year-old Tymber Harris thought she reeled in a whopper until she realized it was a turtle, which was not one of the tournament categories. She made up for it later by catching some fish, including a large catfish.
Tymber was fishing with her friends, 10-year-old Alex Doherty and 10-year-old Olivia Martell. Brian Doherty was helping the young anglers.
Dean Hanysak of Osawatomie and his 9-year-old son, Denny, had fun fishing together from the shore, along with Denny’s 9-year-old friend, Kota Jones.
Matthew Hines and his 5-year-old son, James, preferred to fish from a dock. James had a blast casting over and over again.
Gene Stevenson and his 11-year-old daughter, Katherine, are used to fishing at a pond on their rural property west of town, but they enjoyed trying their luck at Lake Miola during the tournament.
Price Chopper donated food for the event, and several sponsors donated prizes, which were on display in the grass at the lake.
