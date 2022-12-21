Residents who are planning to venture outside during the next two days might want to reconsider their plans.
Miami, Linn and Johnson counties will be under two winter weather warnings.
Miami County non-essential offices and some local businesses will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, in anticipation of a winter storm front that is expected to produce near blizzard-like conditions at times, with winds gusts up to 45 mph and wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for Miami County and the surrounding region from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening, and a wind chill warning from noon Thursday to noon, Saturday, Dec. 24.
The storm is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of snow, and areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, according to NWS. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday. NWS also warned that dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
AccuWeather is forecasting temperatures in Miami County will drop below zero on Thursday morning and not rise into the single digits until mid-morning Friday.
Mark Whelan, Miami County Emergency management coordinator, advised county commissioners of the latest forecast during their meeting Wednesday. Dec. 21. Afterward, commissioners voted 5-0 to authorize County Administrator Shane Krull to close non-essential county offices on Thursday, and commissioners gave Krull the authority to close the offices on Friday, if necessary. Offices are expected to reopen Friday unless otherwise noted, according to a post on the county’s website.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, located at 209 S. Pearl St. in Paola, announced on its Facebook page that the community room at the sheriff’s office has been opened as a warming center for those in need, due to the forecasted weather and subzero temperatures.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Gov. Laura Kelly ordered state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the anticipated dangerous weather conditions, according to a statement from her office.
News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.
