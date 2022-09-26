OSAWATOMIE – Luminaries lined the track at Lynn Dickey Field in Osawatomie for the annual Miami County Relay for Life Rock Out Cancer 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Every luminaria told a story in memory of a loved one no longer here because of cancer and in honor of those fighting cancer with loves ones and friends by their side every step of the way.
There were luminarias that read “Burn Cancer Burn,” “We Walk to Stop Cancer,” “Love Our Survivors,” “In Loving Memory of Grandma,” “Your Beautiful,” “We Give You Best Wishes,” and many more.
There was a luminaria for the late Fred Miller of Paola, who walked in the survivor lap at the Relay for Life for many years and was known for his dove release, which read “Forever In Our Hearts, Soar High.”
A luminaria honored the memory of the late Amber Evans of Paola who fought cancer.
A luminaria celebrated 46 years cancer free for Melissa Hay. Another one recognized Bonnie in her fight, reading, “No. 1 Cancer Fighter, Love, Love, Love, You Are Great.”
One luminaria had a big heart with flowers inside and one word, “Hope!”
The first laps for the Miami County Relay for Life celebrated the survivors, including Chemo Kim, who sported her pink hero cape for the evening. Kim Handy, Osawatomie, is a 12-year cancer survivor.
Barbara Hutchison of Osawatomie was the only person to push herself around the track in a wheelchair. She celebrated by putting her arms up in the air in jubilation. Hutchison is a three-time cancer survivor.
“My sister is usually here to push me around the track for the survivor lap,” Hutchison said. “She wasn’t here, so I pushed myself. I wasn’t going to let anyone else push me, so I did it all by myself.”
Jan Jenkins of Olathe, a cancer survivor, was out for the annual event.
Lawrence Delana of Paola has not missed the Miami County Relay for Life since first walking in a survivor lap in 2010.
“It was great to be back out here for it,” Delana said.
Delana gave a thumbs up from the stands after his survivor lap with family and friends.
The Miami County Relay for Life raises money for the American Cancer Society for research and awareness in the ongoing fight against cancer.
The Miami County Relay for Life Rock Out Cancer 2022 event at Osawatomie High School featured those fighting cancer, their friends and family members, and loved ones of those who lost their fight against cancer.
The Relay for Life featured the Suzy Steppers and the Block Walkers.
The Suzy Steppers featured five generations of nieces, nephews, great nieces and grandpas, grandmothers, husbands, wives and children.
Elvis was even on hand for the rocking good time to fight cancer.
There was a silent auction, frozen T-shirt contest, musical chairs, air guitar contest, a rock and roll relay, a lip sync battle, parachute games and a cha-cha slide.
Music for the event's rock and roll theme featured “Johnny Be Good,” “I Love Rock and Roll,” “Jump,” “Summer of 69,” and “Start Me Up,” to name a few.
Concessions featured pulled pork sandwiches, walking tacos and hot dogs.
When the sun went down, everyone took a lap around the track with a luminaria to honor survivors and loved ones lost to cancer.
