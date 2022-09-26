OSAWATOMIE – Luminaries lined the track at Lynn Dickey Field in Osawatomie for the annual Miami County Relay for Life Rock Out Cancer 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Every luminaria told a story in memory of a loved one no longer here because of cancer and in honor of those fighting cancer with loves ones and friends by their side every step of the way.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos