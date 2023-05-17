230510_mr_osa_art_03

OSAWATOMIE — Internationally renowned Kansas artist Stan Herd is in the midst of producing the world’s first earthwork portrait of abolitionist John Brown inside John Brown Memorial Park.

With assistance from the Allen W. and Gladys Hawkins Charitable Foundation, the city of Osawatomie recently announced Herd’s project on its website.

