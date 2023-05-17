OSAWATOMIE — Internationally renowned Kansas artist Stan Herd is in the midst of producing the world’s first earthwork portrait of abolitionist John Brown inside John Brown Memorial Park.
With assistance from the Allen W. and Gladys Hawkins Charitable Foundation, the city of Osawatomie recently announced Herd’s project on its website.
City officials said in a news release the earthwork portrait of John Brown will highlight the importance of the community’s role in Bleeding Kansas and the pre-Civil War era nationwide.
The portrait is scheduled to make its debut during the 2023 John Brown Jamboree celebration currently scheduled for June 15-17.
The city of Osawatomie is planning to celebrate the unveiling with an array of local, state and federal representatives to help recognize this monumental artwork and homage to Kansas’ foundation, according to the news release.
Herd and his team began preliminary mapping and outlining the project in late April. Aerial photos courtesy of the Osawatomie Police Department show the early stages of the project.
“Many Kansans, and a sizable majority of Americans, know little about the storied history of John Brown and Osawatomie,” Herd said. “This story is but one component of an amazing unfolding of the American DNA; from the ‘Trail of Death’ of the Potawatomi to the thunderous beginning of the war that separated the nation, to the opening of the West with the industry and rail convergence on the Kansas plains. Every American should know this story, if they want to know who they truly are as a nation.”
Herd said he chose a lesser-known image of Brown to replicate in the earthwork, though he believes it tells a deeper story as the image is thought to have been captured while Brown was living in Kansas.
In the image, a beard-less Brown stares into the distance with a “pensive and grim” expression.
Herd said he is looking forward to the challenge of replicating the emotion portrayed in the image and finds it a “very powerful” piece of American history.
The earthwork will be produced through a detailed combination of cut grass layers and deposits of mulch, stone, and/or soil, according to the release.
Herd and his team, including assistant and Geology Lead Brandy Cookson of central Kansas; Art Director Kyra Roelse of Eugene, Oregon; Spiritual Advisor and son Evan Herd of Lawrence, Kansas; Media and Logistics Lead John Zarr; and Communications Director Janis M’Caelin-Light, will be working in Osawatomie over the next several weeks to learn more about the community, develop the earthwork, and make deeper connections to the area’s history, according to the release.
Other earthwork portraits recently completed by Herd include Maya Angelou and John Lewis in Atlanta, Amelia Earhart in Abilene, Elie Wiesel in California, and an upcoming landmark portrait of legendary Kansas Senator Bob Dole commissioned by the Dole Institute in honor of the late senator’s 100th birthday.
Herd has also produced work in New York City with then-real estate developer Donald Trump, a project upon which the 2011 film “Earthwork” was based. Previous commercial works by Herd include contracts with Nabisco, Netflix, Spotify, among many others, according to the release.
Alongside his own original earthwork landscapes and character portraits, Herd also produces his own original fine art, many of which can be viewed at his website, www.stanherdarts.com.
A native Kansan, Herd began as a painter and muralist before attaining the position as the pre-eminent “representational” earthworks artist in the world today, according to his biography.
One of the founders of the “Prairie Renaissance,” Herd has been active in a group promoting film, music and the arts in America’s heartland. Herd’s artworks have spanned 40 years and include works with major companies in commercial endeavors alongside his monumental fine art earthworks in China, Cuba, Australia, Brazil and in 13 U.S. states, according to the biography.
