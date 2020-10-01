OSAWATOMIE – City Manager Mike Scanlon said he wanted community feedback about a proposal to implement a landlord licensing and rental property inspections plan.
During a public meeting Wednesday, Sept. 16, at City Auditorium that was primarily attended by landlords, Scanlon said cleaning up the community is at the top of the city’s list of goals.
Scanlon said he was willing to waive city fees assessed by the proposed licensing and inspection program, push the initiative six to nine months down the road into 2021 and establish a landlord committee – as long as landlords were willing to work with the city to achieve the No. 1 goal of cleaning up the community.
“I care about doing No. 1. How we get there, I don’t care,” Scanlon said in a follow-up interview. “If you (landlords) can help us get No. 1 without having to be charged, I’m all for it.”
Scanlon showed the audience a slide of the numerous steps the city must take to enforce just one code violation – including a trip to court under the worst case scenario.
“If we can clean up the properties, it’s less time we have to do code enforcement,” Scanlon said. “Anything that does that is worth more than the fees.”
Scanlon said the two public meetings the city hosted about the rental property proposal seemed to universally confirm that landlords agree cleaning up the city is important.
“When you actually show people how long it takes to do code enforcement for just one violation – you realize that just doing code enforcement, we’ll never get there,” Scanlon said of reaching the No. 1 goal. “But if we can get the landlords engaged in helping improve their properties, if we can cut down the violations by half – oh my gosh, that’s like money in the bank to us. And it makes the value of things go up.”
Scanlon said not only has the city staff, community and City Council identified the problem – clean up the community, especially unkept rental properties – but the economic indicators bear out the impact as well, he said.
The city manager told the audience that during the last 11 years property values have gone up 26 percent in the state of Kansas. During the same 11-year period, Miami County has gone up 21 percent and the city of Osawatomie has gone down 3.23 percent.
Based on landlord feedback, Scanlon agreed that a Committee of Landlords should be established in which landlords themselves pick who would serve on the committee and come up with their own inspection check list.
“If you can help us come up with a check list and we can have tenants and landlords sign it – and I don’t have to do an interior inspection – and you can agree if there are over three (outside) violations that we probably do need to take a look at the inside of the house,” Scanlon said of the ground rules for the committee. “If you come up with the list and we just start getting everything cleaned up, it works to our benefit as a city government and as a community.”
Scanlon said a list of email addresses of landlords who attended the public meetings will be distributed to landlords as a starting point for forming the committee.
He estimated it could take six or nine months before the program would be ready to implement sometime in 2021.
“Once landlords find out who would be interested in serving on the committee and it is formed, we’ll open up the auditorium for you to use for your meetings,” Scanlon said. “If you need support from the city in terms of research or code books, documents, inspection sheets – just tell us and we can do that research for you.”
Scanlon said for the initiative to be successful, the landlord committee and the city will need to keep an open dialogue going.
“Once you (landlords) get to that point where you think you have something, don’t wait until the last second to invite us to participate (to offer feedback or suggestions),” Scanlon said. “If in the end we make all of our property a little better it just helps everybody.”
