OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police detectives, utilizing new evidence and a strategic operation, made a probable cause arrest of a 34-year-old Osawatomie man linked to a rape case involving a 13-year-old victim from a decade ago.
Daniel A. Spriestersbach (A.K.A. Daniel A. Mills), 34, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Monday, July 11, according to a news release prepared by Chief David Stuteville of the Osawatomie Department.
The case was recently reopened by Detective Johnson of the Osawatomie Police Department. Throughout the course of the investigation, new evidence was obtained that allowed officers to conduct an operation in which Spriestersbach believed he was meeting up with the alleged victim in the case, according to the release.
During the operation, Spriestersbach was taken into custody and transported to the Osawatomie Police Department, where he was interviewed. Upon the conclusion of the interview, Spriestersbach was booked into the Miami County Jail on multiple felony charges, including rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, according to the release.
Stuteville notes in the release that Spriestersbach’s arrest was made based on probable cause, and he is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.
