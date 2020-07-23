Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, will face challenger Mark Powls, a Garnett Republican, in the Aug. 4 primary for the House District 5 seat.
The Miami County Republic asked candidates questions about key issues and their top priorities.
Here, in alphabetical order, are the two candidates’ responses.
Name: Mark Powls
Age: 59
Occupation: Owner/Technician/Educator for MP Vantage Solutions, LLC (music instrument repair, piano tuning, education and music accessories retail).
Family: Married to Carmen Powls 22 years and blessed with two daughters, Bethany, age 20, and April, age 17.
If elected, what would be your top three priorities?
1) Ending the illusion that institutionalized abortion is protected by law in Kansas. The case of Roe v Wade was never binding on the rest of our American union and (constitutionally-speaking) should never have been heard by a federal court. These internal issues are under the retained power and jurisdictions of our sovereign states, not the U.S. general government.
2) Property Tax Reform. I’m pretty sure the original intent of our Kansas Constitution was for land, not your real or personal property. The unconstitutional practice of government taxing our real or personal property should be phased out gradually and replaced with another flat tax that can be lowered, retained, or increased by ballot every two years and government should be required to operate within the budget granted by the voter.
3) Public School Education Reforms that will focus more on teachers, and their classrooms to insure that our tax dollars are funding our children’s education in core subjects, fine arts, physical education, and correct history (especially our founding history). State assessments need to be reformed and simplified which would include a pre-assessment at the beginning of the school year and a post assessment exam at the completion of every year to measure student improvements to avoid the typical second semester interruptions imposed on our classrooms by current testing methods.
What is your opinion about how the governor and the Legislature have handled the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic?
The state’s Constitution is superior to any statute or act. If a law attempts to circumvent the Kansas Constitution then it is an artificial law and should be ignored. Our legislative body was in error by obeying a statute that delegated their power to a governor (Article 2, section 1 of the Kansas Constitution) over the mere threat of a potential emergency or pandemic. EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS FOR DISASTERS. The emergency powers act is reserved only for disastrous situations severe enough to warrant a transfer of legislative power to a governor. The COVID-19 threat was not even remotely close to a “disaster level.”
The governor abused her position by misleading the legislative body and the legislative body failed to adhere to their state’s Constitution or understand the meaning of the term “disaster.” Most schools should have finished their year as planned with extracurricular activities managed locally. The entire state should never have been shut down and local governments should have nullified the governor’s overreach and abuse of power and saved their local economies, then manage any threats at the local level.
What strategies would you implement to get Kansans working again and put the economy back on track?
The COVID-19 scare must officially be put behind us. Government reforms will be needed to reduce its size and cost and I would focus on staff and departments that are non-essential to the original intent and purpose of government enumerated in our Kansas Constitution to be reduced. The cost of education must be reduced through dramatic reforms by the authority of the Kansas legislative body with a focus on taking care of our teachers and their classrooms with a reduction of unnecessary distractions and time consuming, meaningless activities that keep teachers from teaching and students from learning. Government needs to focus more on infrastructure and the protections of a Right of ALL to Life, Liberty, and Property in order to create an open, free market system for individuals, business owners, and farmers. The taxation of our real and personal property is a mistake and needs to be reformed. If your home is being taxed at 11.5 percent, commercial-use structure at 25 percent, and agri-use property at 33 percent of the mill levy then you don’t own your property. Property tax will need to be phased out over time and replaced with a flat tax to fund government and schools. This tax should be placed on our ballot every two years to reduce, retain, or increase that funding based on need by consent of the voters.
Do you think Kansas Highway 68 needs to be widened to four lanes? If so, how would you address the issue as a legislator to ensure the expansion remains in the state’s transportation plan and funding is secured to make it a reality?
To widen this highway to four lanes now may be too expensive due to the massive financial shortfalls in government as a result of a series of impulsive, unnecessary, and unprecedented knee-jerk reactions of our State’s government to the COVID-19 scare. I would suggest a Super 2 highway which works well in many rural areas across Kansas for less cost to the taxpayer. We need to brace ourselves for some rough times ahead and compromises will have to be made. We can’t turn back the clock on what has happened to our state’s economy and no amount of “printed money” is going to reverse this situation. The more money we allow to be printed and distributed in the form of stimulus and bailouts, the less value your dollar will have. The best way to recover our economy is to tighten our government’s belt, compromise on some of the grand things we want from government, and lesson the taxing burdens on businesses, people, and farmers so they can drive the free market. Government has to become less expensive to operate and then, get out of the way as much as possible, with the exception of infrastructure and maintaining a good peace-keeping force.
Why do you think voters should choose you?
I have over 20 plus years teaching in our public and private schools at the primary and secondary levels. I am a retired Kansas Army National Guard veteran with nine years of experience as a squad leader, Nuclear-Biological-Chemical Warfare Defense Unit NCO, Retention NCO, and Physical Fitness NCO to name a few, retiring in the rank of Sergeant First Class. I have started and owned businesses in three different industries and have experienced the loss of a business. I am happily married and a father of two great daughters who are going to make a difference in this world trying our best to be Christ-Followers but will fall short.
Kansans need a real “Constitutionalist” Republican to be their representative in this government or there will never be positive change. The people do not need more of the same. They need someone who will support less government, less law-making, will free the market, fight for tax reforms, and encourage dramatic constitutional legislation that will reform schools so they are efficient and less costly to maintain. The voter needs to be aware that no single person can accomplish these goals without constant interaction and dialogue with the people throughout the year so I propose meeting regularly with the public in District 5 to remain well educated and comfortable with being continually vigilant of their government. I believe that an audit of all previous statutes should be in order to insure that statutes are in compliance with our constitution and that they be nullified by local authorities if deemed unconstitutional until they can be repealed by the state’s legislative body. Kansas justices have been the best kept secret for far too long. We need to insure that they have been properly educated in the history and founding of our state and U.S. constitutions before they can be appointed to serve in our courts and that their opinions are in compliance with our constitution.
As your direct representative, I need to encourage our Senate to provide adequate information about our justices for the voting public. As a direct representative, I will promote the restoration of the constitutional structure of our state’s educational system by recognizing that only “general” supervision is placed in the State Board of Education while locally-elected school boards have the authority to maintain, develop, and operate their schools according to the way they see fit for their unique situations. The power to appropriate funding is left to the legislative body and is not subject to the courts to determine the power or authority of this branch of our state’s government per the constitution. It is the sole responsibility of the Legislature to maintain our educational institutions, not the state’s Supreme Court or the governor of Kansas. Article 6, section 1, 2, 5, and 6.
I will fight to ensure that the unconstitutional overreach and abuse of power by a governor will never happen again for any crisis less than a disaster situation. The constitution is clear where the power of each branch of this government SHALL remain and the cause of such an unconstitutional transfer of power must come from an extraordinarily disastrous circumstance.
Article 2 section 1: LEGISLATIVE POWER, “The Legislative power of this state shall be vested in the House of Representatives and Senate.” The word “SHALL” means something and there is a good reason why these powers are to never be allowed to fall into the hands of any one individual for reasons less than disastrous.
Name: Mark Samsel
Age: 35
Occupation: Referee/Attorney
Family: N/A
If elected, what would be your top three priorities?
1) Rebuild and grow our rural economy, including small business and agriculture. This includes continued investment in roads, broadband, and education. It also means reining in big government so that more decisions can be made here at home, rather than statewide mandates that are unnecessarily hurting our businesses and livelihoods.
2) Being fiscally responsible with tax dollars to ensure the most efficient and effective use as possible to help us lower property taxes and sales tax on food. We also need to address and improve our property tax problem that is particularly hurting rural Kansas and our seniors, families, farmers, and families.
3) Continue to lead in a level-headed, thoughtful, and civil manner. We need honesty, integrity, and someone willing to fight for the little guy, and not just “talk the talk.” Process, good governance, and an understanding and adherence to our Constitution and rules are incredibly important to getting real results instead of the tired political rhetoric. We need accountability for all elected officials.
What is your opinion about how the governor and the Legislature have handled the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Unfortunately, the state’s response to COVID-19 demonstrates what happens when our leadership at the top — both Republicans in the Legislature and our Democratic governor — can’t work together. It hurts all of us. Extreme political posturing and gamesmanship led to a breakdown in relationships, communications, and good governance. We can’t have that, especially in the middle of a crisis. Instead, we need leaders who will consistently do right by the Kansans who sent them to Topeka. COVID-19 has demonstrated the danger of having too much power in too few hands — both at the top of the Kansas Legislature and in the governor’s office. We get the best results when all 165 legislators and the governor are allowed to bring our ideas and concerns to the table from all across Kansas. That hasn’t been happening. To borrow from President Dwight D. Eisenhower, we need public servants who will keep Kansas moving forward by using all of the usable surface on the road, moving right or left to reach a compromise when necessary, and avoiding extreme tactics that put us in the ditch where nothing good gets accomplished.
What strategies would you implement to get Kansans working again and put the economy back on track?
We have to invest in infrastructure. I was a proud supporter of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Plan to improve both our roads and broadband. We need to keep our commitment to that plan as it not only improves infrastructure to help attract businesses, but it also creates jobs. Decisions are generally best made at the local level. I will continue to fight for that in Topeka.
We must also continue to invest in the next generation, by ensuring educational opportunities for students that are right for them, whether that is a quality high school education, community college, tech school, military service, or four-year degree. This will help ensure we have the right people to fill the jobs available in the market. More people working is good for the economy.
Do you think Kansas Highway 68 needs to be widened to four lanes? If so, how would you address the issue as a legislator to ensure the expansion remains in the state’s transportation plan and funding is secured to make it a reality?
Yes. First, for the safety of those in our community, K-68 needs widened to four lanes. Second, for growth and development of our area and economy. We need an east-west connector that will support the business growth that is coming our direction. To accomplish that, the Legislature needs to be fiscally responsible. If that happens, then there won’t be a need to continue robbing from KDOT to pay for other things. There are priorities for communities all over Kansas and keeping the commitment to the transportation plan will help ensure our local project is completed. The Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Plan allows for Kansas to prioritize these projects every two years. We need to work together with other area legislators to strongly advocate for K-68. I am the best candidate for that task.
Why do you think voters should choose you?
Osawatomie and rural Miami County need a champion for our district and our values. I am a product of our community, I was raised here, I was educated here, and now I’m living here and giving back to the community through my service. I have been a responsive and helpful representative when folks have contacted me, and I have been very active in Trojan Country and the rest of our district. I do my best to serve every person in this district and I have a proven record of standing up to special interest groups and legislative leaders to do right by our community. That’s why I am being attacked by wealthy special interests — because I stood up for all of us. I am Pro-Life (and the only candidate endorsed by Kansans for Life), I support the Second Amendment.
I back our rural economy and stand up for our local schools and hospitals. I am the only candidate in our district endorsed by Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Livestock Association, Kansas Agribusiness Council, Kansas National Education Association, and the Kansas Contractors Association.
I have a strong record that reflects the values and priorities of District 5. I humbly ask the people of the 5th House District for the opportunity to serve them another two years in the Kansas House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.