For the first time in nearly three decades, a new state lawmaker will occupy the House District 6 seat.
Rep. Jene Vickrey has announced he will not seek reelection. The Louisburg Republican said he removed his name from the ballot before the noon deadline Monday, June 1, after previously filing for the position.
“It’s been a great 28 years,” Vickrey said. “It’s time for somebody new.”
A primary election will still be necessary to fill the post. Samantha Poetter and Clifford Blackmore, both Paola Republicans, have entered the House District 6 race. Blackmore has run for the House seat in the past. Poetter was one of the nominations for county treasurer in 2016 to fill the post vacated by Gayla Shields.
Several other contested races for state, county and city council positions have been established for the 2020 election after the filing deadline expired on Monday. The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The cities of Paola and Louisburg each have two city council positions up for election.
LeAnne Shields will challenge incumbent Aaron Nickelson for the Paola City Council Precinct 4 seat, and incumbent Trent Upshaw is running unopposed for the Paola City Council Precinct 2 seat.
Both Louisburg City Council races will be contested.
Incumbent Steve Town will face Shannon Patterson for the council’s At-Large seat, and incumbent Thorvald (Thor) McKiearnan will face Kevin Vohs in the council’s Precinct 4 race.
In the only contested race for a Miami County office, incumbent County Clerk Janet White, a Beagle Republican, will face challenger Matthew Mercer, a Republican from Louisburg.
County Commission incumbents Rob Roberts and George Pretz are running unopposed. Roberts is currently commission chairman.
County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder, County Register of Deeds Katie Forck, County Sheriff Frank Kelly and County Treasurer Jennie Fyock are running unopposed.
Every state Senate and House seat up for election will be contested this year.
In Senate District 12, incumbent Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, will face Mike Bruner, a Democrat from Humboldt.
And incumbent Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, will face Becca Peck, an Overland Park Democrat, for the Senate District 37 seat.
In House District 5, incumbent Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, will face Garnett Republican Mark Powls in the primary, and the winner will take on Roger Sims, a Parker Democrat, in the November election.
In House District 26, Dr. W. Michael Shimeall, an Olathe Democrat, will face incumbent Rep. Andy Thomas, an Olathe Republican. In Miami County, District 26 includes the city of Spring Hill and a portion of the Marysville Township.
Numerous Township offices and Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen positions are up for election. For a list of those candidates, see the Miami County Clerk’s Facebook page.
On a national level, headliners for the 2020 election will be the presidential race, as well as U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats. The ballot also will include a number of judges in the state who are up for retention at the District Court, Court of Appeals and Supreme Court levels.
For a list of the national candidates, see the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.
