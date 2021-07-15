OSAWATOMIE – Restoration of the Creamery Bridge is slated to begin in August and be completed in 60 days.
At their Wednesday, July 14, meeting, county commissioners voted 4-0 to approve a contract with Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc. for $46,814 to conduct the repairs.
Project Manager Matt Oehlert told commissioners the project has an early start date of Aug. 2 and a late start date of Aug. 23 to repair the historic bridge that was damaged April 1 when it was struck by a county boom mower.
The contract calls for the construction work to be substantially complete in 60 calendar days.
Restoration of the Creamery Bridge that spans the Marais des Cygnes River on the northern outskirts of the community off Eighth Street will be a tedious process. In addition to preserving the historic nature of the bridge, the contractor must contend with the city’s primary natural gas line that runs along the bridge.
Built in 1930, the Marsh arch triple-span bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Oehlert said in a previous interview that damage to portions of the Creamery Bridge’s support system was severe enough that it necessitated closure until repairs could be made.
The project’s total budget is $73,278. BG Consultants, Inc. is the project engineer.
