Miami County’s active COVID-19 case count didn’t show much movement in the past week.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan reported Wednesday, Aug. 18, that Miami County has 80-plus active cases, unchanged from his Aug. 11 report. Additional information about the 80 cases was not available.
In his weekly update, Whelan told county commissioners the county’s positivity rate of 9.07 percent is a slight increase over the 8.97 percent reported last week. The percentages are based on Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) data.
The county recorded one new COVID-19 related death in the past week. The deceased was a 73-year-old female, according to the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
The county has one new cluster, which is located in a residential living facility, according to MCHD. The cluster had eight active cases as of Thursday, Aug. 19.
Whelan also reported six new hospitalizations in the past week. Information about those patients was not available.
Miami County has recorded a total of 3,195 cases, 135 hospitalizations and 45 deaths.
The county also has recorded 14 cases of the delta variant, though none were active as of Aug. 18, according to Whelan's report.
KDHE data as of Aug. 18 indicates 46.42 percent of Miami County residents over the age of 12 have received one dose of vaccine, and 41.46 have completed the vaccination series.
Statewide, 50.8 percent of Kansans have received one dose, and 43.8 percent have completed the vaccination series as of Aug. 18, according to KDHE.
