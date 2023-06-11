230614_mr_kpa_awards_01

Miami County Republic Sports Editor Gene Morris (left) and Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley (right) hold up awards received during the Kansas Press Association's annual Awards of Excellence banquet Saturday, June 10, at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kan. The Republic won the Division V Sweepstakes Award for the second straight year, naming it the top newspaper in Kansas in its division.

 Photo by Wendy Nugent

MULVANE, Kan. — The Miami County Republic staff won multiple awards at the Kansas Press Association’s annual Awards of Excellence banquet, including the Division V Sweepstakes Award naming the Republic as the top newspaper in Kansas in its division.

It’s the second straight year the Republic has won the Division V Sweepstakes Award.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

