Miami County Republic Sports Editor Gene Morris (left) and Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley (right) hold up awards received during the Kansas Press Association's annual Awards of Excellence banquet Saturday, June 10, at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kan. The Republic won the Division V Sweepstakes Award for the second straight year, naming it the top newspaper in Kansas in its division.
MULVANE, Kan. — The Miami County Republic staff won multiple awards at the Kansas Press Association’s annual Awards of Excellence banquet, including the Division V Sweepstakes Award naming the Republic as the top newspaper in Kansas in its division.
It’s the second straight year the Republic has won the Division V Sweepstakes Award.
The Republic received nine first-place awards, six second-place awards, and four third-place awards during the awards banquet Saturday, June 10, at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kan.
Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley received first-place awards in the categories of: Local Business Story, Health Story, General News Photo, and Spot News Photo.
McCauley also earned second-place awards in the categories of: Local Business Story, Seniors Story, Health Story, and Feature Photo; and third-place awards in the categories of: News Story, Government/Political Story, Religion Story, and Youth Story.
Sports Editor Gene Morris received a first-place award in the Sports Pages category, as well as a second-place award in the Sports Column Writing category.
The Republic also won a first-place award in the category of Best Front Page. The award-winning front pages were designed by News Editor Doug Carder.
The Republic news team also won first-place awards in the categories of: News and Writing Excellence, Design and Layout Excellence, and Headline Writing.
The Republic also won a second-place award in the Best Website category.
“I’m proud of our team,” McCauley said. “The awards are nice, but I’m most proud of the Republic’s dedication to the community. We will continue to strive to serve our readers by telling impactful stories and highlighting local community issues.”
