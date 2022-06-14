NEWTON, Kan. — The Miami County Republic staff won multiple awards at the Kansas Press Association’s annual Awards of Excellence presentation this year, including the Division V Sweepstakes Award naming the Republic as the top newspaper in Kansas in its division.
The Republic received 10 first-place awards, six second-place awards, and three third-place awards during the awards banquet Friday, June 10, in Newton, Kan.
First-place plaques were earned in the categories of: News and Writing Excellence, Design and Layout Excellence, Headline Writing, Editorial Pages, Spot News Photograph, Religion Story, Health Story, News Story, Education Story and Local Business Story.
Second-place certificates were earned in the categories of: Best Front Page, Best Newspaper Website, News Story, Series, Sports Pages and Advertising Special Section.
Third-place certificates were earned in the categories of: Best Use of Photos, Religion Story and Government/Political Story.
“I’m proud of the awards won by the team, but I’m most proud of their dedication to the Miami County community,” Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley said. “Our focus has always been telling local stories and highlighting local issues for our readers.”
