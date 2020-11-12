State Rep. Mark Samsel has retained his House District 5 seat, winning by a wide margin after the votes were tallied in all 33 precincts Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Wellsville Republican defeated Democratic challenger Roger Sims of Parker 7,927 votes (77 percent) to 2,316 votes (23 percent).
Samsel will begin his second term in office when the Legislature convenes in January for the 2021 session in Topeka.
The lawmaker said he was grateful for the support he received from House District 5 voters — in the GOP and across party lines.
“Our winning margin of 77 percent of the vote — nearly the highest margin of any legislator in the State — over a very honorable, decent, and qualified opponent represents a strong mix of Republicans, Independents, Democrats, and Libertarians who cast their vote in my favor not because they agree with every action, personal characteristic, statement, or vote of mine, but rather, a recognition that we are unstoppable when we are united,” Samsel said.
Samsel won Miami County by a similar but slightly less percentage than his district-wide total. The incumbent received 1,962 votes (70.88 percent) to Sims’ 803 votes (29.01 percent) in the county.
Poised to begin another two-year term, Samsel is focused on promoting unity during a tumultuous time when the country seems to be divided on everything from whether or not masks help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to who should be the country’s next president.
“Together, we can do anything. Divided, we cannot,” Samsel said. “We are 50 states, one nation, under God. Let us always remember that. Out of many, we are one.”
Samsel said he looks forward to representing his constituents in Topeka.
“I am honored to serve the good, hard-working people and the communities of House District 5 for another two years,” he said.
Samantha Poetter, a Paola Republican, ran unopposed in the general election to fill the Kansas House District 6 seat vacated by longtime lawmaker Jene Vickrey. The Louisburg Republican announced his retirement after serving 28 years in the House.
With 29 of 29 precincts reporting, Poetter received 10,989 or 97 percent of the votes cast, with 340 write-ins, to win the House District 6 seat. The district is contained within Miami County.
After winning a contested Aug. 4 primary, Poetter turned her attention to representing her constituents in Topeka.
“I’m grateful to have received nearly 65 percent of the vote, but it could not have been done without the grassroots support I had along the way,” Poetter said after the primary. “From joining me in the parade to knocking doors and putting out signs I had a solid base of nearly 50 volunteers who live right here in House District 6. I’m proud to have had a campaign that was by the people and for the people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.