Reservations for Fox Hall in Louisburg will be available through the city’s website, starting in January.
Persons interested in renting the building may do so through the Facilities page on the city’s website: louisburgkansas.gov. It is available under the I Want To tab or as a link in the News & Announcements section.
The building is available to rent for $75 a day or $25 an hour, according to the release.
The discounted price of $60 a day or $20 an hour is offered on Mondays and Tuesdays. A $100 cleaning/security deposit is required but will be returned if the building is cleaned per the rental cleaning checklist and if no damage occurs during rental, according to the city.
The building was renovated in 2020. There is a warming kitchen that can be used for catered meetings or family reunions. The hall provides seven 8-foot tables and seven 6-foot tables and chairs. The occupancy is 112.
Long-time scheduler Teresa Vickrey is retiring after about 20 years of managing Fox Hall.
“The city of Louisburg appreciates Teresa for her dedication to Fox Hall through the years,” said Dennis DeShazer, chair of the Fox Hall board. “She has treated the building as if it were her own home. She will be hard to replace.”
Reservations for the building will be handled similar to reservations for the city’s other park facilities, according to the release. Reservations can be made online and once paid, will be added to the city’s master calendar, which is also found on the website. As part of the rental process, renters are required to complete a rental agreement, also found on the website.
For questions about Fox Hall, contact the city of Louisburg at (913) 837-5371.
