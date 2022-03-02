LOUISBURG — When Col. Sarah McMullen retired from the U.S. Army in August 2020 at Fort Riley, there was no fanfare.
The pandemic stole that ceremony from the Louisburg resident, who spent 34.5 consecutive years in the service.
“I retired during COVID. I never got to really, truly say goodbye,” McMullen said. “Everything was done over email, and they sent me a flag in a box.”
The Hometown Hero banner program in downtown Louisburg gave McMullen some of that closure, she said.
“I realized that I had been grieving for over a year without the opportunity to truly say goodbye,” McMullen said. “One day, I had my uniform. And the next day, I would never put it on again. So the banner is really special. And I appreciate those who have made it possible.”
The banner program, a joint project of the Louisburg American Legion John P. Hand Post No. 250, Chamber of Commerce and city of Louisburg, allowed family members or friends to purchase a banner to be displayed in the downtown area.
The banners honor veterans (living or deceased) and active-duty military personnel who hail from Louisburg or the Miami County area
The program began last fall and quickly sold all 44 banner spots on light poles in downtown Louisburg, organizers said.
Biographies of each banner honoree are posted on the chamber’s website, www.louisburgkansas.com.
Because of the program’s popularity, additional banners will be displayed on flag holders in the green space between City Hall and Fox Hall as well as the light poles in the downtown area during the weeks surrounding Memorial Day and Veterans Day through May 2023, organizers said.
The welding class at Fort Scott Community College’s Paola campus is making the flag holders.
The city began taking banner orders on Tuesday, March 1, on its website. For more information consult the city’s website at www.louisburgkan sas.gov.
Louisburg American Legion Commander Wayne Knop said the banner project is one the group has wanted to do for some time.
“It’s important to give the community a way of remembering our veterans in all the different wars and conflicts they have served in,” Knop said. “It’s also really important, I think, to the younger generation who might not have had the opportunity to meet grandparents, great- or great-great-grandparents. The bios give them, and the entire community, a chance to read about those family members’ military service.”
Of the 44 banners on display last fall, retired Col. McMullen was the highest ranking officer among all service branches.
McMullen was first introduced to the U.S. Army in the winter of 1986 at Ft. McCoy, Wis., when she volunteered to be a ski instructor for an ROTC cadet event while she was a college student at the University of Wisconsin Stevens-Point (UWSP).
She enjoyed the experience so much that she discussed it with her parents and decided to join.
While still a student at UWSP, she served as a cadet at her local reserve unit until she was commissioned as an officer in 1988.
She served at numerous locations, both stateside as well as being deployed to Egypt and Kuwait, during her career that spanned more than three decades.
She served in the Wisconsin Army Reserve, the Kansas Army National Guard, and the Kansas Army Reserve in addition to serving on active duty during her career.
“I had numerous roles during my career,” McMullen said. “In fact, I feel like I served in two separate Armies; one before Desert Storm and one after. The culture and command climate of those two eras are very different.”
In the first half of her career, McMullen primarily served in the Signal Corps but said it was never her passion.
“Because my civilian career was health education, medical and training, I was leveraged for positions (from captain to major) that utilized my civilian career instead on my Signal career, but I loved it.
“Needless to say, my overall career was not the normal experience, but maybe that is why it lasted so long,” she said. “I am very proud of the three years I spent at Ft. Leavenworth rewriting the Captain’s Career Course curriculum that is used today to train all captains before they can move to the next rank.”
As a female officer, McMullen said she always felt respected, heard and never marginalized.
“While serving in my last deployment, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, I secured my Green Belt in Lean Six Sigma and spent that last eight years of my career doing process improvement projects, basically bringing more efficiency to systems (people and technology). I definitely had a knack for investigating and identifying weaknesses.”
McMullen said one of her most favorite memories was getting to drive a tank twice, and also firing the M203 grenade launcher.
“Man that thing was awesome,” she said.
McMullen ran her first marathon in Kuwait.
“I also participated in a bunch of those mud runs and turkey trots, and all those silly things that prove that I could physically push myself as far as possible, even in my 40s.”
McMullen said she learned true empowerment throughout her opportunity in the Army.
“I always felt like I could do anything, and achieve everything I set out to do,” she said.
McMullen said responsibility and accountability are the foundation of everything she learned, and what she expects of her children.
“I’ve always taught my children no matter what, choose to make a difference in all you do,” she said.
McMullen also learned how to be a leader.
“Walkabout leadership is what I learned from many of my older leaders but that is not done today,” McMullen said. “To truly understand your soldiers, you must be among them and where they are. Spending time in the chow hall or in the motor pool just asking questions and listening, that is the blessing of leadership. And it allows you to understand what others are concerned with and how they are being treated. That is where you can impart knowledge and where you instill trust and respect.”
McMullen said she learned never to eat before every one of her troops had; a practice she still follows today.
“I have two younger soldiers that still reach back out to me even though I’m retired, they can still use me as a reference,” she said. “That’s the greatest compliment in life, because I made an impact in theirs, and they trust me enough to still ask for guidance.”
She credits the support she received from her husband Scott, who took care of their young family every time she was away on duty, while still working his full-time job.
“I can tell you truly that my career would not have been as long and enriching as it has been if it wasn’t for the support of my husband Scott,” McMullen said.
McMullen said the opportunity to serve her community and country while also serving her family as a mother and wife has been the honor of a lifetime.
“Overall, I have been blessed to serve in so many ways, it was a rewarding journey,” McMullen said. “I love my country, my flag and all that it stands for.”
