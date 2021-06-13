PAOLA – Hundreds of people turned out to take a look at some rare and classic automobiles for the 19th annual Paola Heartland Car Show.
People were eager to get out, take pictures of their favorite cars and visit with owners about how they brought their dream cars back to life.
Stacey David from the TV series “Gearz” was on hand to meet and greet people, signing autographs, including a special pin-striped electric Fender guitar which was auctioned off during the car show held on the Paola Park Square on Saturday, June 12.
The Route US 66 band performed for the show, singing rock and roll songs as vintage as the automobiles, with numbers like 409 by the Beach Boys, Rockin’ Robin by Bobby Day and Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seger.
The Hispanic Leadership Lowrider Bike Club at Olathe North High School presented a special low rider bicycle to the Olathe Fire Department during the show.
Lady Belle Asteria won the pin-up contest at the 19th annual show. She wore a blue dress with red and pink roses on it, white sunglasses and twirled an old-fashioned umbrella. It was the first car show pin-up contest for Lady Belle Asteria.
Dave Ryan turned the crank to demonstrate how to start his 1923 Ford Model T. He also hit the horn, which brought a lot of smiles to faces of people circled around his classic.
Ryan was not alone in taking time to show off his classic and share his love for cars with the car show fans.
An old Buick also stopped the crowd in its tracks, especially when the owner of the classic car sounded three different horns. One of the horns sounded like a duck.
Dave Vance got people running when he fired up his 2,700 horsepower 1933 Ford 3-window coupe. The car featured an incredible golden paint job with skulls on it. Vance said he had more than 2,000 hours in the restoration of the vehicle.
Carl Buchman of Paola proudly displayed his 1947 Chevrolet Fleetwood, which has been used a time or two to chauffeur students on prom night.
A blue 1948 Suburban with a white top turned a few heads. It is owned by Jeff Shirley. Another classic from the same year at the show was a 1948 Diamond T truck, considered the Cadillac of Trucks. The restoration of the frame alone took three years. The truck is owned by Jan and Lorita Longenecker of Parker.
Brad, who lives in Independence, Mo., brought his 1950 Chevrolet Sedan DeLuxe for the show. He had it towed to the show and planned on driving it back. He spent eight years restoring the vehicle.
A black and red 1951 GMC pickup truck stood out on the Square.
There was something for every enthusiast at the car show, including several Chevrolet Bel Airs from the 1950s, the golden age of classic cars. Among the Bel Airs were a 1955 Gasser, a 1956 and a beautiful 1957.
The show featured a 1958 Apache Chevrolet truck, which is one of the classics in the Apache Truck Club.
Morris Schroeder shared his passion for Corvettes, showing off his red 1964 Corvette Sting Ray.
There was a 1967 Chevrolet Barracuda yellow muscle car with specialized plates "67 Hemi" on it, which was one of the show stoppers as well.
A 50th birthday project led to the restoration of a 1968 Camaro SS on display at the show. It features a tri-coat yellow and black pearl metallic paint job.
A 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS owned by Doug and Sheila Doherty stood out on muscle car row. The vehicle has red pain with black racing lines down the center.
An Oldsmobile used as the Official Pace Car from the 56th Annual Indianapolis 500 Mile Race on May 27, 1972, was one of the muscle cars on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.