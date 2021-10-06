PAOLA — Paola city officials are beginning to reach a consensus on how best to utilize half-cent sales tax revenue, and the current plan includes a new-look sports complex in Wallace Park and a revitalized Paola Family Pool.
Paola City Council members reviewed the plan during a work session Tuesday, Sept. 28, led by City Manager Sid Fleming.
It was the second part of a work session that began Sept. 7, when council members reviewed a large list of projects that possibly could be funded by the city’s half-cent sales tax that voters renewed in 2019.
During that first meeting, council members reviewed plans that showed it could cost more than $7 million to build a new sports complex at Wallace Park or another location.
Other potential projects included repairing the Lake Miola dam for about $1 million and spending $2.6 million on a variety of upgrades and additions to the Paola Family Pool.
Money also could be designated for other city park improvements, such as a disc golf course, ADA-accessible playground, trail expansions, improved restrooms and shelter updates.
Repairing and improving streets is also a priority, as they have been the beneficiaries of a portion of the half-cent sales tax revenue in the past.
Fleming has told council members that the half-cent sales tax is projected to generate between $12 and $14 million during the next 15 years. A portion of that revenue will have to cover the $150,000 annual cost to operate the Paola Family Pool regardless of what additional projects are chosen, he said.
The plan reviewed during the Sept. 28 council work session included a few compromises that allowed some revenue to be allotted for the pool, ballfields, streets and other park improvements.
Instead of a full turf four-field complex estimated to cost about $7 million, the revised plan shows two new turf fields being built out of the flood plain at Wallace Park at a cost of about $3.8 million. The plan also includes some upgrades to the existing grouping of five fields south of Wallace Park Drive, although they would remain grass, as well as the creation of new grass soccer fields to the east near the current location of Rock Stadium.
The council members expressed their approval of the plan at the work session, although no official decision could be made.
“It’s a lot of money, but in my opinion, you’re getting a lot for it,” said council member Leigh House, who added that the small Dick Chancellor field in the southwest corner could be turned into parking if needed as it is rarely used since it is barely big enough for T-ball.
The council members agreed that a grassy area west of the fields could also provide additional parking if needed.
Mayor Artie Stuteville said the project could provide a nice entrance to the city for drivers coming into town on Old Kansas City Road/Silver Street.
“That will give that part of town a boost too,” Stuteville said. “It needs a facelift.”
Cutting the project to about $4 million also frees up dollars for other areas. Fleming’s presentation mapped out how $12.6 million could be distributed to tackle many of the items on the city’s wish list.
The breakdown includes: $4 million for the Wallace Park sports complex, $2.25 million for pool operations, $695,000 for general pool maintenance and rehabilitation, $1.4 million for pool enhancements, $1 million for general park improvements and $1 million for street improvements.
The plan is to issue bonds to pay for $7.1 million of the projects, including the pool enhancements and rehabilitation, Wallace Park ballfields and Lake Miola Dam stabilization.
The city would not use bonds to pay for pool operations ($2.25 million), general park improvements ($1 million) or street improvements ($1 million).
The estimated cost of issuing the bonds would be $1,248,625, which is included in the $12.6 million plan.
During their previous meeting, council members had discussed a bond issue up to $10 million, but the council members said during the Sept. 28 meeting that they like the idea of not using bonds to pay for everything.
“I want to have as much flexibility as we can,” Fleming said.
If the proposed plan is approved, the Paola Family Pool enhancements would include a frog slide update, activity net and floats, splash pad, shallow-end spray-play, new shade structure, additional deck shade, bathhouse renovations and deck renovations.
The plan does not include a lazy river, which Fleming said has been a popular request from residents but would cost about $2 million.
Fleming said other enhancements, such as a drop slide and rock climbing wall, could be added in the future at a cost of about $200,000.
Council member Leigh House said she thinks there needs to be at least one more pool feature added for bigger kids, such as the rock wall or a racing slide.
Council member Trent Upshaw agreed, saying his priority list had the racing slides replacing the splash pad.
No official decision was made on the exact pool enhancements.
Fleming said he would begin discussions with the city’s financial advisor regarding the plan’s financing.
