County commissioners have authorized Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon to solicit bids for the purchase of about 273,000 gallons of road oil for the 2020 construction season.
McMahon told commissioners the bulk of the purchase, 250,000 gallons of RS-1H oil, is used for chip and seal work. He said the order is larger than it has been in the past because the county’s chip and seal roads have expanded from about 60 miles to 80 miles.
Road and Bridge has just over $1.172 million available in the budget for road oil, according to the department. The bid opening is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3.
McMahon told commissioners that in two weeks he would be making a request to solicit bids for magnesium chloride. Magnesium chloride is used in the county’s dust control program.
After suspending the program in 2019 because of frequent weather delays, the county intends to resume the dust control program this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.