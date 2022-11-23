PAOLA — The city of Paola has hired Superior Masonry & Restoration of Ottawa to repair a crumbling portion of the rock wall in Wallace Park that serves as a border between the park and homes west of the park’s entrance.

City Manager Randi Shannon said the project is expected to cost $3,750, but a project timeline has not yet been determined as it will depend on the availability of the contractor.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

