The city of Paola has hired Superior Masonry & Restoration of Ottawa to repair a crumbling portion of the rock wall in Wallace Park that serves as a border between the park and homes west of the park’s entrance.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
PAOLA — The city of Paola has hired Superior Masonry & Restoration of Ottawa to repair a crumbling portion of the rock wall in Wallace Park that serves as a border between the park and homes west of the park’s entrance.
City Manager Randi Shannon said the project is expected to cost $3,750, but a project timeline has not yet been determined as it will depend on the availability of the contractor.
Paola City Council members recently talked about the crumbling rock wall during a work session, and they were happy that Superior Masonry is the same company that fixed the park’s rock wall entrance after a vehicle plowed into it in December 2019. Several council members expressed how nice it looks.
The council members also talked about the importance of preserving the history of the crumbling rock wall because it originally was built as a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project.
The WPA was set up in 1935 by presidential order as an American New Deal agency that employed millions of jobseekers to carry out public works projects, such as the construction of public buildings and roads.
Paola’s Wallace Park began in 1910 with 12 acres, and an additional 30 acres were added in 1912, according to the city’s website.
