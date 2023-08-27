PAOLA – The Vincents woke the crowd up Friday, Aug. 25, for the first night of the Roots Festival.
It was a hot first day with temperatures topping 100 degrees, but that didn't keep blues and barbecue fans from filling up the Park Square for two days during the 34th edition of the family and friends reunion.
The Vincents, featuring Chase McRoy on the upright base, Dustin White on the guitar and Kellan Moore on the drums, took the Roots Festival stage by storm.
McRoy touted Moore as “the hardest working drummer” in show business.
He lived up to that billing: standing behind the drums, jumping into some of his throw down beats on the sticks, holding on the drums sideways and even playing the guitar and then the strings on the upright bass with his drumsticks.
The Vincents played a Rockabilly Round Robin with their instruments, moving from instrument to instrument during “Blue Suede Shoes.”
During the set, McCoy was playing the electric guitar while standing on the upright bass being played by White as Moore rocked the drums.
It was an incredible high energy blues set. The band has been across the Kansas City metropolitan area, playing at bars and grills with a stop in Hillsdale after the owner saw them on Fox-4 news.
“Thanks for coming out and joining us for the 34th annual Roots Festival,” event organizer Lee Mott said. “This started out as a potluck dinner and barbecue at Wallace Park. This festival achieved what it set out to do, bringing family and friends back together.”
One of the groups that always comes to celebrate at the Roots Festival is the Paola High School Class of 1974. The class, which celebrates its 50th high school reunion next year, had a barbecue for classmates and friends on Friday and Saturday.
Paul Thorn closed out the Roots Festival show as the headline act Saturday, Aug. 26, with a song about a statue he had to have from a yard sale titled “800 Pound Jesus.”
Thorn hails from Tupelo, Miss., home of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. His latest song, “Never Too Late To Call,” is the title song for an album coming out soon that is dedicated to his sister, Deborah, who passed away in 2018.
The Georgia Thunderbolts heated up the stage Friday with some guitars that were absolutely on fire.
The band delivered the blues Southern rock style, coming all the way from the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in Rome, Ga.
The Patrice Pike Band played a little bit of everything, turning up the volume on their version of rock and roll with some rhythm and blues, with just enough soul and jazz.
Pike grew up in Dallas and moved to Austin in 1992. She was influenced by some of the bands she toured with from the Allman Brothers, John Fogerty, Sarah McLaughlan, Blues Traveler, Ray Charles, Chris Isaak and the Dave Mathews Band.
Mott got choked up, introducing the Blue Moon All-Stars who come back to the Roots Festival in honor of their friend Peter Hasselquist.
“Peter Hasselquist was the one-man blues band,” Mott said. “He had his band in a box. He wanted to be part of the Roots Festival and had me over for an audition in his house. I said 'heck yeah.'”
While they perform to keep Hasselquist’s memory alive, the Blue Moon All-Stars also pay it forward to help others studying the arts reach their dreams.
“I think it is really cool that the band comes back together for him,” Mott said. “This is the 19th year for the Blue Moon All-Stars. They donate their fee to a scholarship fund. During that time, the Blue Moon Scholarship has helped send 38 students to college.”
The Blue Moon All-Stars award two $500 scholarships to a boy and a girl who graduate from a school in Miami County with plans to study instrumental, vocal music, dance or other artistic pursuits.
Playing for the Blue Moon All-Stars were: Steve Coffelt, Rodney Cunningham, Saleen Elihi, Phillip “Treetop” White, Wade Crump, Bob Stevens and Chuck Payne.
Local musician Garrett Branson made another Roots Festival stage appearance, playing with Moon Water on Saturday.
Ally Venable celebrated during her set Friday, pointing one finger in the air for her song “Real Gone,” which has been No. 1 on the Blues Billboards for three weeks in a row.
Venable, a Texas blues guitarist, has played tribute to the blues with songs like “Texas Louisiana” with Buddy Guy, “Broken and Blue” with Joe Bonamassa, and “Tribute to SRV” for late legendary blues man Stevie Ray Vaughan.
The Cowboys four-person band grew to six for the Roots Festival, showcasing Rachel Reimer on the fiddle and Cole Holler on the banjo.
Reimer, a 2023 graduate of Paola High School, will be heading off to college in a few days. Holler will be a senior at Prairie View High School. He also plays guitar and saxophone.
The Cowboys opened the Roots Festival with a noon performance Friday.
The Cowboys are a band of local musicians who love country music. Members of the band are Paul Stamper, Spring Hill, on the fiddle, mandolin and vocals; Bud Bortner, Paola, on electric bass guitar; Stan Grout with the harmonica on melodies, adding a huge western flavor to instrumental breaks; and Gale Seibert, Paola, on acoustic guitar and banjo and vocals.
Grout showed off the harmonica during “Lonesome Whistle Blow” by Hank Williams. The band played some old school country like “Riding Down the Canyon” by Gene Autry and a famous fiddle toon by Bob Wills titled “Faded Love.”
Other bands performing during the Roots Festival were The Lager Rhythms, Howard Mahn Band, the Red Dirt Rangers and The Weathered Souls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.