230830_mr_roots_01

PAOLA – The Vincents woke the crowd up Friday, Aug. 25, for the first night of the Roots Festival.

It was a hot first day with temperatures topping 100 degrees, but that didn't keep blues and barbecue fans from filling up the Park Square for two days during the 34th edition of the family and friends reunion.

