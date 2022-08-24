220824_roots_sipp

Mr. Sipp, “The Mississippi Blues Child,” performs on the sidewalk in front of the Paola Roots Festival stage in 2018, his first trip to town. He is back for the 2022 festival.

 File Photo

PAOLA — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roots Festival is set to return to Paola this weekend.

The two-day festival will once again fill Paola’s Park Square with music, games, crafts, and barbecue beginning Friday, Aug. 26, and continuing throughout Saturday, Aug. 27. It will be the festival’s 33rd year.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos