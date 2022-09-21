PAOLA — Kathryn Clevenger was looking to expand her services and found just the right opportunity with Rose Aesthetics.
As her clientele expanded, Clevenger wanted to meet their needs with an array of services.
“Rose Aesthetics is the natural evolution of Beauty by Kathryn Rose,” Clevenger said. “As my service menu expanded and the more advanced services were added, it was time for the business to become more than just me. Being able to bring advanced esthetic services to Paola has always been a goal of mine, it took some time, but here we are.
“I’m glad I was prepared to be able to bring people in to provide more services because there is more of a demand than I expected,” she said. “I’m lucky to be starting off with such great, experienced, and dedicated service providers. They really care about the quality of their work. That is a priority, that clients feel truly cared for.”
Kathryn Clevenger received support from her mother Barbara and Will Stroman during the remodeling process for the building at 214 N. Hospital Drive.
“My mother has been great support in helping us get going,” Kathryn Clevenger said.
A lot of the amenities at Rose Aesthetics are the creation of Stroman, Clevenger said.
“Will has been my biggest supporter and also has made all of our custom furniture, desks, beverage bar and shelving.”
Rose Aesthetics celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and open house on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first 50 guests received a free gift bag. The facility features three treatment rooms, a nail area and makeup area.
“Will and I had been searching for the right space for me to be able to expand and spread out since 2020,” Clevenger said. “Once we had narrowed it down to a few options, we brought in Jim Reitinger, our general contractor, to give his honest opinion. This space was big enough and had the right accessibility for the necessary plumbing and electrical work we were going to need. Jim agreed, and we started construction work at the beginning of March this year. It was completed by opening day June 1.
“Will suffered through Ikea, shopping, building, and installing,” she said. “He was the person that told me my ideas weren’t unreasonable and helped them come true. His woodworking skills come in handy when I had ideas.”
Rose Aesthetics offers eyelash extensions, lash lift and tint, facials, skin treatment, nail services and massage.
Clevenger said bringing beauty service providers together is not just about the great team, but the community Rose Aesthetics is able to serve.
“During COVID-19, I saw this community come together and support each other,” she said. “Continuing to support each other is the best way for this community to thrive.”
Kathryn Clevenger is the esthetician. Joining her team at Rose Aesthetics are Bailey Buchman, nail services; and Mandi Martinez, massage.
Buchman is a founding member of Rose Aesthetics. She attended Johnson County Community College in 2019 to pursue her career as a manicurist.
Martinez is part time. She is trained in sports medicine massage and repairing muscle.
Rose Aesthetics can be reached at (913) 472-1108. It can also be reached online through its website, rosebeautyskin.com.
“Our website is a great source of information,” Clevenger said. “It is also a great way for people to book appointments.”
