PAOLA — Paola Rotary Club members recently participated in a cleanup day to help better the community and put into action the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
Members of the club wore their bright yellow “Rotarian at Work” shirts and picked up trash along Baptiste Drive and Hedge Lane in Paola.
The volunteers filled up about a dozen trash bags that were donated by Family Center of Paola. Family Center also provided tools used to pick up trash. The school district also joined in and provided plastic gloves.
The Rotarians gathered for a photo around the new “Welcome to Paola” sign on Baptiste Drive that is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club. The sign recently was reinstalled after the previous sign was damaged in an accident.
