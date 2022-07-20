Community organizations, businesses and more will be showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade, sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola.
This year’s theme is “Imagine.”
People can go to paolarotaryclub.org to fill out the form to be in the parade or contact Ty McBride at (913) 731-7077 or ty.mcbride@olathehealth.org. The deadline for entries is July 20 at 5 p.m.
According to the Rotary Club website, the floats need to line up at 6 p.m. and judging will take place prior to the start of the parade.
The parade will assemble on Peoria Street. The parade will start at City Hall and then travel west to Silver Street, south to Wea Street, east to Pearl Street and south to Osage Street. The parade will disband at the corner of Osage and Pearl. East Street, north from Osage, can be used for parade entries wishing to return downtown.
There will be a recognition trophy for all saddle club members that are participating with 10 or more horses and riders.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three entries in each category, which includes antique cars, classic cars, antique or classic tractors, horse or mule and riders, pony hitch cars, saddle clubs, 4-H floats and open class floats, and kids category (bikes, pets, etc.)
Cash prizes of $50, $40 and $30 will be given to first, second and third places, respectively, to the 4-H and open float categories.
For more information, visit paolarotaryclub.org. Lineup information is also on the website.
