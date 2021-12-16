A fire at a rural apartment complex Thursday, Dec. 16, displaced three occupants, but no injuries were reported.
Fire crews were called out shortly before 11 a.m. to a fire at 15800 Whispering Oaks Circle near the intersection of Somerset Road and Whispering Oaks Circle north of 311th Street between Paola and Louisburg.
Louisburg Fire Chief Gerald Rittinghouse said three apartments were impacted, with one being a complete loss and the other two sustaining about 75 percent damage. He added that the office for the apartment complex also was damaged.
Rittinghouse said three occupants were displaced and the Red Cross is working to reach out to them.
Fire crews found one dog in a closet and treated it at the scene, and Rittinghouse said another dog is missing.
Joe Flake of the Paola Fire Department submitted a photo of the rescued dog being treated at the scene and said it appears the animal will be OK despite being scared, wet and dirty.
Rittinghouse said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including Louisburg and Paola fire departments, along with Johnson County Fire District No. 1 and Overland Park.
