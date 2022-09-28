PAOLA — Jane and Jay Edmonds built their home in rural Paola over 30 years ago.
“We love the location. I sit out here (on the covered patio) almost every night in good weather. It’s beautiful out here,” Jane said.
But even the most picturesque spot can be spoiled by Kansas’ penchant for storms.
Though the Edmonds didn’t want a basement, putting in a safe room to guard against tornadoes and straight-line winds had been rumbling around in the back of their minds for some time.
This summer, the couple checked that project off their bucket list.
Jane learned the Kansas Division of Emergency Management in June 2021 had initiated the Sunflower Safe Residential Safe Room Program, designed to provide a rebate for the purchase and installation of a residential safe room for Kansas homeowners.
Kansans could earn a rebate up to $3,500 per home or 75 percent of the safe room cost, whichever is less, through the program, made possible with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
“I heard about it last June on television, so I called and that’s where it started,” Jane said.
The program used a computer-generated lottery to select eligible applicants, and Jane’s name was among those chosen.
“It’s great to get the $3,500 rebate, and it’s a grant, so there’s no income taxes on it,” Jane said.
After having no luck with one contractor, in December 2021 Jane contacted Eric Stolfi, owner of Storm Defense Shelters in Benton, Kan., located five miles north of Andover.
“We’ve been wanting (a safe room) for years, but I couldn’t find a contractor anywhere around here, so I was really fortunate to find him (Stolfi),” Jane said. “He has been fabulous to work with.”
Mother Nature wasn’t as terrific. Installation was delayed several times by inclement weather.
“It was delayed from January to now by rain after rain,” Jane said, a little more than one year after hearing about the rebate program.
There were no rain clouds in sight as June turned into July. Installation of the underground safe room took place under a bright midday sun, just a few paces from where Jane and Jay stood on their patio.
Stolfi, who was to put in another shelter later that afternoon near Osawatomie, is licensed to install safe rooms in Miami County and his company is a member of the American Tornado Shelter Association (ATSA), which adheres to FEMA guidance.
The company’s website, stormdefenseshelters.com, notes that its certified tornado shelters meet or exceed FEMA standards.
Stolfi said the Edmonds’ safe room has an outside dimension of six feet by 12 feet.
“This is going to be a pretty one she’s getting,” Stolfi said. “It’s an easy access, brown block with a turbine. It’s a fancier version of our plain concrete ones.”
Jane did a lot of her own research about safe rooms, including what items to stock in the rooms. She also said Jeanne Bunting, State Hazard Mitigation Officer with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management in Topeka, helped guide her through the process.
FEMA states that safe rooms can provide “near absolute protection” based on current knowledge of tornadoes and hurricanes.
More information about the residential safe room program can be found at www.kansastag.gov.
