OSAWATOMIE — Water coursing through Miami County Rural Water District No. 3’s veins has done more than sustain the district and its customers for the past five decades. It has nurtured significant growth.
RWD No. 3 is marking its 50th anniversary this month. The water district was formed during the fall of 1969 when the Farmers Home Administration, the credit agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, approved a $425,000 loan and a $45,000 grant for the district on Sept. 25, 1969.
Ben Millard, the first chairman of RWD No. 3’s board of directors, reported in an Osawatomie Graphic article that the loan closed on Nov. 3. The district planned to construct 78 miles of water line to provide an adequate water supply to 253 farms and rural families and businesses in southwest Miami County and northwest Linn County, according to the Graphic article.
Today, the water district has about 1,025 meters and 350 miles of water line in four counties, Business Manager Tricia Culbertson said in a recent interview at the district’s office on Plum Creek Road, just south of Osawatomie.
The majority of the water district’s customers are in Miami County, Culbertson said, but the district also has customers in Linn, Franklin and Anderson counties.
“We have five businesses, and the rest are all residential,” Culbertson said.
One aspect hasn’t changed in the past 50 years. The city of Osawatomie, which draws its water from the Marais des Cygnes River, continues to be the water district’s primary supplier.
“Osawatomie is our main source, and we have Public Wholesale 13, out of the Mound City area, service about 100 of our meters roughly in the Linn County area,” Culbertson said.
RWD No. 3 has added about 250 meters in the 20 years Culbertson said she has been with the district. The district likely will add more meters, she said, but not expand its territory.
“We’re pretty well surrounded, so we’ll probably just have growth within the boundary,” she said.
The Kansas Rural Water Association’s map of the district shows it roughly covers southwest Miami County, a portion of northwest Linn County, the southeast corner of Franklin County and the northeast corner of Anderson County.
Culbertson said the district’s contractor is Rick and Donna Courtney of Courtney Construction.
The contractor performs tasks such as changing out meters and meter reading, Culbertson said.
“They are contract labor verses hiring employees to do the work,” she said.
Culbertson is a full-time employee as business manager. The district also employs Lisa Thomas as a part-time office assistant.
Matthew Romero is chairman of the district’s board of directors. Culbertson said her husband, Johnny Culbertson, joined the board more than a decade ago kind of by happenstance.
“He was just coming to some of the board meetings with me because we were changing out pumps, upgrading our pumping station. I didn’t understand it all, so I had him come so he could maybe put it in layman’s terms for me. So since he knew about that, they asked him to be on the board.”
Some of the district’s biggest challenges are federal regulations and keeping prices down, she said.
Some advances for the district have been the construction of its water tower on Crescent Hill, and in meter reading.
The district has evolved from having patrons read the meters, to having a meter reader to reading the meters with a program on a wireless laptop.
“It used to take two people two full days to read the meters,” Culbertson said. “Now it takes one day, and can be done by one person, having a laptop in the vehicle.”
Culbertson said she enjoys the job and the customers, and has some interesting anecdotes — most of which she couldn’t share. But one came to mind that made her smile, about a customer who had moved down from the Kansas City area to a rural home served by RWD No. 3. The district experienced a leak that required water to be shut off to the customer while the line was repaired.
“She wanted to know why we didn’t schedule the leak.”
