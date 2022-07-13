Incumbent Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, will face challenger Carrie Barth, a Baldwin City Republican, in the Aug. 2 primary for the Kansas House District 5 seat.
In an effort to better educate voters, The Miami County Republic recently sent both candidates a list of questions about key issues and their top priorities. Their responses are printed below.
Name: Mark Samsel
Age: 37
Occupation: Attorney/KSHSAA Referee
Family: N/A
Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
As state representative, I seek out, listen to, and vote for the people in our district. I work to solve problems that will make Kansas better rather than try to score political points. Our community is more important than special interests. I have stood firm for our district and our principles when others have opted for the easier route. I do my absolute best to correspond with all my constituents and lead with civility, respect, and compassion for everyone so that we may set an example for our kids and future generations.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Immediately lowering property taxes is my top priority. Last session we reduced property taxes at the state level but did not go nearly far enough. We should pass property tax reform to allow counties to reduce taxation at the local level where it hurts the most, including via the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction (LAVTR). Funding special education at the state level, as we are required by law to do, would also allow local governments to lower their mill levy and reduce property taxes in our rural communities. The biggest problem in Topeka—which prevents the above changes—is that a handful of individuals at the very top control all the issues and outcomes, leaving a large disconnect between what the people of Kansas want and what gets done. We must fix this problem; otherwise, the voices of most Kansans will continue to be stifled. We must stop the abuse of our procedural mechanisms, including bundling multiple bills into one without opportunity for amendment, testimony, or hearing; rushing bills through six-person “conference committees” at the last hour; and passing legislation over midnight sessions where special interests get their way without anyone reading the bills. These are my top priorities, and I have the legal skills and experience to understand and solve them.
Voters will have a chance to weigh in on a state constitutional amendment question on the Aug. 2 primary ballot regarding the regulation of abortion. Do you support this amendment, and what is your stance on the abortion issue?
Yes, I have a 100% pro-life voting record, including for the Value Them Both Amendment. The Kansas Supreme Court erred in deciding that Kansans in 1861 intended our Constitution to include a right to an abortion. Thus, I support allowing Kansans to decide whether our Constitution should contain such a right, which we will do on August 2.
The cost of inflation is taking a toll on American pocketbooks. What can the state Legislature do to help Kansans facing these economic challenges?
First, we must stop giving out handouts—which are contributing to inflation—and get people back to work to help level out inflation. Next, we should pass immediate tax relief that actually helps Kansans like you and me. In 2022, a conference committee controlled by Senate leadership bundled 29 tax bills into one, passing out hundreds of millions of dollars in tax favors to about everyone except the general public. I stood up for our district and voted “no” to these handouts even though the vast majority did not want to “rock the boat” or disappoint special interests. Instead, we should have reduced income taxes (and increased standard deductions), lowered sales taxes that would have taken effect July 1, and passed property tax reform as described above.
What should the state Legislature do to address the rash of mass shootings taking place across the country?
As for our schools, I draw a parallel to the secure facilities that many of us work in, like corporate offices, warehouses, or distribution centers. We should likewise protect our children and schools, including additional security officers and secure entries. More broadly, we must continue to increase access and affordability to mental health services, including partnering with our law enforcement and criminal justice system to maximize resources, cooperation, and tax dollars. We must also push back against insurance companies to increase coverage for those seeking help. Right now, our system fails us far too frequently. Breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and illness will continue to be a top priority for me, including advocating for Osawatomie State Hospital and our local behavioral health centers.
Name: Carrie Barth
Age: 48
Occupation: Business Development, Healthcare & Benefits
Family: Married 22 years this year to Husband, Dallas, and we have two daughters, Charlize & Chaney
Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
The last two years, we have all witnessed the heavy price of lockdowns, mandates, school closures, and other poor decisions by officials at all levels of government — and I want to ensure those who live on main street, in towns like Wellsville, Osawatomie, Baldwin, Edgerton, and the like — all have a voice in Topeka. I grew up here (you may remember me by my maiden name, Carrie Wiseman), I know our values, and I believe my priorities, temperament, skills, and approach to public service are more in line with the voters of District 5 than those of the incumbent.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Inflation brought upon by disastrous policies out of Washington are crushing families and businesses throughout Kansas. We must do everything we can as a legislature to help people withstand these record prices.
Voters will have a chance to weigh in on a state constitutional amendment question on the Aug. 2 primary ballot regarding the regulation of abortion. Do you support this amendment, and what is your stance on the abortion issue?
I am pro-life and strongly support the Value Them Both Amendment.
The cost of inflation is taking a toll on American pocketbooks. What can the state Legislature do to help Kansans facing these economic challenges?
The elimination of the food sales tax was an important first step, but I believe the legislature can and should do more. This includes looking at other taxes that hurt the pocketbooks of all Kansans, especially property taxes. We also must ensure that all of our policies help out small businesses and don’t place further burdens upon them. That is especially important in District 5.
What should the state Legislature do to address the rash of mass shootings taking place across the country?
Each shooting is heartbreaking and we must take the problem seriously. It’s important to look at the root causes of the crimes being committed, such as a new focus on mental health; as well as ensuring every school district has proper protocols and security in place. We also must ensure that people are able to defend themselves by protecting 2nd Amendment rights.
