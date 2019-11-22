PAOLA — Local families will get the opportunity to take part in one of Paola’s annual holiday traditions Friday, Nov. 29, during The Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The highlight of the event will be the lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree and the arrival of Santa Claus, who will sit in the gazebo on Park Square and listen to all of the children map out their Christmas wish lists.
Families can arrive as early as 5:30 p.m. to get a number to see Santa, and they then are encouraged to visit businesses around the Square and listen to holiday music.
The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., after which Santa will arrive to see all of the children in the gazebo.
Students from the developmental leadership class at Paola High School will set up free activities for children at Town Square beginning at 5 p.m., and families are invited to enjoy the activities and warm up while waiting for their turn to see Santa.
Children are also encouraged to bring their letters for Santa because Santa’s official mailbox will be on the Square during the event. Letters should include a return address so Santa can respond.
The Paola Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the treelighting event each year, is also encouraging people to shop at local Paola businesses Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, for a chance to win prizes in honor of Small Business Saturday.
