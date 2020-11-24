PAOLA — Local families will get the opportunity to take part in one of Paola’s annual holiday traditions Friday, Nov. 27, during The Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The highlight of the event will be the lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree and the arrival of Santa Claus, who will sit in the gazebo on Park Square and listen to all of the children map out their Christmas wish lists.
COVID-19 protocol will be in place, including: social distancing between families in line, Santa will be wearing a face shield, anyone visiting Santa will need to wear a mask and will sit on a seat beside Santa's chair to talk with him, and there will be no craft activities at Town Square.
Families can arrive as early as 5:30 p.m. to get a number to see Santa, and they then are encouraged to visit businesses around the Square and listen to holiday music.
The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., after which Santa will arrive to see all of the children in the gazebo. Social distancing practices will be in place, and parents are encouraged to bring cameras to take photos.
Children are also encouraged to bring their letters for Santa because Santa’s official mailbox will be on the Square during the event. Letters should include a return address so Santa can respond.
The Paola Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the tree lighting event each year, will be providing goodie bags for children after they see Santa.
The city of Paola's mask ordinance 3161 is still in effect.
