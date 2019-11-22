LOUISBURG — Santa Claus is coming to town.
Santa is scheduled to be in Louisburg from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at City Hall, located at 215 S. Broadway St., to talk with children about their Christmas lists as part of the community’s annual “The Magic of Louisburg” celebration.
This year, parents can make a reservation to see Santa, and St. Nick will give each child a special gift while supplies last, according to a post on the city of Louisburg’s website. To schedule a visit, call (913) 837-5371, ext. 0. If your child has sensory needs, a sensory-friendly visit will be available from 1:30 to 2 p.m. When you call to schedule your appointment, please let staff know if you would like a sensory-friendly visit. This special visit is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Louisburg Library, across the street at 206 S. Broadway, also has some fun activities planned for that afternoon. While Santa is visiting City Hall, the library will be open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. with hot cocoa and a Grinch scavenger hunt, according to the library’s website.
The afternoon will conclude with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony led by Mayor Marty Southard at 5:30 p.m. in the green space next to City Hall.
New this year will be the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund to go along with the tree lighting. Wooden ornaments are available at City Hall for a suggested donation of $5 anytime between now and Christmas, according to a city of Louisburg news release. Those purchasing an ornament are welcome to decorate it any way they wish, either just writing their name on it, painting it or using a wood burning kit to personalize the ornament.
Money raised from the purchase of the ornaments will go to the local Ministerial Alliance’s utility assistance fund and to the Giving the Basics program at Louisburg High School, which provides basic needs items like deodorant, soap, toothbrushes, according to the release.
The city of Louisburg is providing the ornaments so 100 percent of the money raised will go to the local programs, according to the release. Ornaments may be picked up after the holiday although there are no safeguards that ornaments won’t be damaged in the weather, lost or picked up by others.
