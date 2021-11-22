LOUISBURG — Holiday Magic on Broadway is coming to downtown Louisburg on Dec. 5.
The headline attraction of the 3 to 6 p.m. event on that Sunday will be a visit with Santa Claus for the kids at City Hall, located at 215 S. Broadway. Visits with Santa will be set up in 15-minute increments to allow plenty of time for kids to go over their Christmas wish list, according to a city news release.
The Grinch also will be on hand for a family photo opportunity at the Louisburg Library, located across the street at 206 S. Broadway.
Families interested in visiting with Santa and the Grinch can make an appointment by calling City Hall at (913) 837-5371, ext. 0, or the Louisburg Library at (913) 837-2217. Organizers started taking appointments Monday, Nov. 15.
City Hall staff, the Louisburg Library, the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce and the Louisburg Recreation Commission are partnering for the afternoon of fun.
Other activities include sleigh rides, a story walk, hot cocoa and cider and axe throwing for ages 10 and above, according to the release.
The evening will cap off with Mayor Marty Southard lighting the Mayor’s Christmas tree at 6 p.m., and then Santa will lead a lighted parade from South First to South Fifth streets after which he will jet off to the North Pole. Broadway from South First to South Third streets will be closed for the afternoon’s activities.
Everyone is invited to participate in the lighted parade. Those would like to join the parade should contact Jess at City Hall, (913) 837-5217.
Businesses throughout the community, and especially those in the downtown business district, are encouraged to decorate their front window or entrance for the holidays, organizers said.
Returning this year will be the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund. Wooden ornaments are available at City Hall for a suggested donation of $5. Those purchasing an ornament are welcome to decorate it any way they wish and then bring it to hang on the tree during the tree lighting, organizers said.
All proceeds from the ornament sales will go to the Louisburg Ministerial Alliance utility assistance program. The City of Louisburg is providing the ornaments so 100 percent of the money raised will go to the local programs, according to the release.
Ornaments are available now for purchase. After the holiday, families can be pick up their ornament if they would like it for a keepsake. Organizers caution there are no safeguards that ornaments won’t be damaged in the weather, lost or picked up by others.
