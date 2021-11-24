PAOLA — Local families will get the opportunity to take part in one of Paola’s annual holiday traditions Friday, Nov. 26, during The Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The highlight of the event will be the lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree and the arrival of Santa Claus, who will sit in the gazebo on Park Square and listen to all of the children map out their Christmas wish lists.
Families can arrive as early as 5:30 p.m. to get a number to see Santa, and they then are encouraged to visit businesses around the Square. Bull Creek BBQ will also have its food truck available. Todd Riggins of Frozen in Time Photography will be taking free photos and will make them available to families after the event.
Children are also encouraged to bring their letters for Santa because Santa’s official mailbox will be on the Square during the event. Letters should include a return address so Santa can respond.
The event is organized by the Paola Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Security 1st Title.
Holiday fun will continue Saturday, Nov. 27, during Small Business Saturday. Local residents are encouraged to get their Christmas shopping done in Paola during the “shop small” event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.