OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie Lake will be a real fine place to start the prolonged Independence Day celebration on Saturday, June 25, with the annual Lights on the Lake event featuring Nashville singer and songwriter Sara Evans as the headliner.
Evans has topped the charts several times with number one singles like “Born to Fly,” “Suds in a Bucket,” and “A Little Bit Stronger.” She is expected to take the stage around 8 p.m. Local band Silver Bullet will be the opening act.
“We’re really excited to have Sara Evans,” said Christle Macek, Lights on the Lake board member and event manager. “We’re excited to take this event to the next level.”
The concert will be capped at 5,000 tickets, which are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26. To purchase tickets, go to https://cityofosawatomie.ticketspice.com/lights-on-the-lake
One of Osawatomie’s signature events, Lights on the Lake is in its fifth year, and having a Nashville recording artist of Evans’ stature will make this year’s celebration the best one yet, Macek said.
“This is a whole new ballgame for us,” she said.
Gates will open at 3 p.m. that Saturday. Event goers will need to have a ticket in hand at the gate to gain admittance. Kids 12 and under are free.
Parking is limited to about 2,000 spaces. Macek is encouraging people to car pool. No campers or trailers will be allowed.
The ticket provides access to the concert and to all the other activities.
The event will feature plenty of activities for the kids.
Macek said the popular giant slide is back. A toddler slide for ages 2 to 5 will also be available. Other activities include an obstacle course, a hoops basketball bounce house and balloon creations by the Amazing Christopher.
Macek said face painting will be offered for the first time.
Various food vendors will be on hand with their offerings available for purchase.
Fireworks will start sparkling over the lake about 10 p.m. and wrap up the event.
Macek said she thinks people are eager for the celebration as the pandemic wanes.
“I think people are ready to get out and have some normalcy,” she said.
Macek said she expects the event to be a sellout.
“I’ve seen people post things like, ‘Sara Evans. I just love her,’” Macek said. “It's pretty exciting.”
