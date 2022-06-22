OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie’s Lights on the Lake celebration will be bigger than ever this year with multi-platinum selling country singer Sara Evans set to headline the event.
Lights on the Lake will take place Saturday, June 25, at Osawatomie City Lake.
Gates will open at 3 p.m. at 32942 W. Lakeside Drive. There will be a north and south entrance, according to the ticket information.
Seating is general admission and is first-come, first-serve. The seating area in the concert space is in a grid format, according to the ticket information.
Guests are encouraged to bring sunscreen, chairs, blankets, bug spray and other essentials for the evening.
Evans has topped the charts several times with No. 1 singles like “Born to Fly,” “Suds in a Bucket,” and “A Little Bit Stronger.” She is expected to take the stage around 8 p.m. Local band Silver Bullet will be the opening act.
“We’re really excited to have Sara Evans,” said Christle Macek, Lights on the Lake board member and event manager. “We’re excited to take this event to the next level.”
The concert will be capped at 5,000 tickets. To purchase tickets, go to https://cityofosawatomie.ticketspice.com/lights-on-the-lake. The ticket provides access to the concert and to all the other activities.
Parking is limited to about 2,000 spaces. Macek is encouraging people to car pool. No campers or trailers will be allowed.
The event will also feature face painting, a balloon artist, bounce equipment and the city’s annual fireworks show at the lake.
Earlier in the day, the Lights on the Lake 5K Run/Walk and one-mile Fun Run will take place at Osawatomie City Lake.
Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. at the shelter house, and the run is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., according to a news release.
