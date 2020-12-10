OSAWATOMIE – Dr. Sarah Dorsett was playing in the Band of Oz before the mayor’s tree lighting ceremony when she heard someone call her name.
That someone was Kari Bradley, executive director of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce, who told the gathering that Dorsett is the 2020 Citizen/Volunteer of the Year.
The announcement came in front of City Hall near the end of the community’s Miracle on Main Street holiday celebration Saturday, Dec. 5. Dorsett emerged from the band and hurried across the street to help Mayor Mark Govea with the countdown to flip on the Christmas tree lights.
“I was right there with the Band of Oz when I heard,” said a surprised Dorsett. “I am very honored and thankful.”
Dorsett has been involved in many volunteer groups and activities since moving to the community about three decades ago.
“My husband Jeff (also a physician) and I moved here in 1992,” she said in a follow-up email. “We raised all four of our kids here in public schools and are so grateful to have been a part of this community. I retired as a family physician in 2000 and never went back to that kind of work. Hence, all the volunteering!”
A few of the volunteer groups she has served with include Osawatomie PRIDE, Christmas in October, Vacation Bible School director and teacher, Osawatomie Rotary Club, and the Flint Hills Trail, where she has served as the Flint Hills Trail Miami County representative on a state legislative committee.
“Once I heard Doug Walker and the Kanza Rail Trail Conservancy was building trail, I got right on board,” Dorsett said. “This trail, now a state park, is an amazing amenity for Osawatomie and the state of Kansas. If we do it right, it will be an economic boon to the area.”
Dorsett also helped with other volunteers to clear brush for the trailhead, and she has been a financial donor to the trail project.
“I try to talk up (the trail) on social media whenever I can,” she said.
The recently completed trailhead at Osawatomie was dedicated in October. Gov. Laura Kelly was among the dignitaries who spoke at the dedication. The 117-mile trail stretches from Osawatomie west to Herington, Kan.
Dorsett said Osawatomie PRIDE, another volunteer group, has benefited the community in numerous ways.
“PRIDE has been a great group because of the people involved,” Dorsett said. “Driving by the park and seeing all the trees that were planted over the past 15 years, well that was Tammy Booe and all the energy she put into it as a PRIDE project.
“It really takes a lot of personal energy to keep PRIDE going, and now watching the younger adults revive it this past year has been fun,” she said in an email. “They have so much passion! PRIDE has done so much in the past several months, despite Covid.”
Dorsett also coached the high school boys and girls swim teams for more than a decade, retiring recently from that post. She was named coach of the year at the Class 5A-1A state swim meet in 2015.
“I swam in high school and loved it. As a coach, watching students improve their swimming skills was the best part,” the former coach said. “It is such an essential skill, to be able to swim comfortably. Everyone should have the opportunity.”
Dorsett said two volunteer projects stand out to her the most.
“Working to get the Miami County YMCA here, and all the campaigning for the vote, and then fundraising that went with it was a lot of work, but I think it was very worth it,” Dorsett said. “It was a great experience to work with Bob Cook and Bill Butler on that. The second is our Osawatomie Library, and how it has flourished over the past 15 years.
“I was on the library board when we decided to upgrade and improve the services, programs, and the building itself, for the community,” said Dorsett, who is still a board member. “Hiring Elizabeth Trigg as director was the key to success. We have been so fortunate to have her.”
Dorsett said in an email she plans to get involved in more volunteer work that utilizes her medical background.
“We are looking forward to the future and volunteering with Heart to Heart, International, in Disaster Relief,” Dorsett said in the email. “The training has been on hold because of CoVid, but we expect it will resume in the next year or so.
“I did get a chance to do some TeleMedicine volunteering over this past summer with HHI, as physician back up for a CoVid quarantine shelter for homeless people who needed a safe place to isolate,” she said. “Heart to Heart is an amazing organization.”
Chamber Executive Director Bradley said 21 nominations were submitted for the citizen/volunteer of the year award, and Sarah Dorsett rose to the top of a great list of candidates.
“I believe she is an excellent role model for our community,” said the person who nominated Dorsett for the award.
The nomination form also noted: Sarah Dorsett is always volunteering, doing, leading and helping make Osawatomie and its citizens better.
“Helping others is important, and people need help!,” Dorsett said. “I love to get out and meet new people and work on a project together. I love working with like-minded people who see a need, and work to fill that need. You gotta be willing to stick your neck out a little, and you gotta be willing to do whatever is needed.”
Dorsett encourages everyone to find something in the community to put their passion into, even if it is just getting to know their closest neighbors and helping them out.
“I have seen amazing things happen here in Osawatomie, big and small, just by volunteering,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.