PAOLA — Alice Grandon had 15 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren, but in reality, an entire community knew her as “Grandma Alice.”
Anyone who has lived in Paola for any length of time likely has a memory of Alice, whether it be from her cheering at Paola sporting events or playing the accordion inside a classroom, at the Paola Farmers Market or anywhere just for fun.
Those memories started pouring out on social media after news spread that Alice passed away Wednesday, July 20, at the age of 89.
“Alice was a Grandma to all of us Paolans at one point or another,” said Paola High School graduate Amber Keimig-Bain. “I have fond memories of her and will treasure them greatly.”
Jenny Nash, who graduated from Paola High School in 2001 and previously taught at Cottonwood Elementary, also considered Alice to be a grandma for all of Panther nation.
“There were times I often wondered how all the Grandon grands felt about sharing their Grandma with the entire town of Paola,” Nash said. “Did it bother them that so many random people chose to claim Alice as their own adopted Grandma as I did?
“Grandma Alice was a staple in the Paola community. She was always in the bleachers attending the events of all her kids and we all loved her. She loved us bigger.
“Then we all grew up and had our own babies and she became Great Grandma Alice to a whole new generation. She was still in the bleachers and she was still making anyone and everyone feel special. She again loved us all bigger.
“You could ask Alice about anyone and she of course would know them. She would tell you that you did too and then proceed to try and convince you by sharing that person’s entire family tree and life history to go along with it ending with, ‘but you knew that.’ She was Paola’s own historical reference point.
“She could be ornery, make you laugh, make you cry. Alice was special. There is no other way to describe her,” Nash said. “When God gave us Grandma Alice, he most definitely broke the mold. No questions asked.”
One of Alice’s grandchildren is Paola Mayor Leigh (Grandon) House.
“To say we shared you would infer that you gave each of us a piece of yourself. But, that isn’t how you operated,” House wrote on Facebook as a tribute to her grandmother. “I didn’t ever understand how you did it, but you gave every one of us 100 percent of yourself. There was no feeling of having to share because we all had all of you. It’s a mystery to me how you did it, but you did it flawlessly. I love you so very much, Grandma. And I will miss you every single day. You were my brightest sunshine. Goodness, you were incredible. An example to us all.”
Although Alice is beloved in Paola, she was actually a 1950 graduate of Louisburg Rural High School. She married Jerry Grandon in 1950, and they were together more than 60 years before his passing in 2014.
They originally made their home in Louisburg before moving to Paola in 1951 and establishing the Grandon farm west of Paola in 1953.
Alice spent time working for Hume Music, and she began accordion lessons at the age of 5 by riding the train with her mother to Martin City, Mo. Even though she could read music, she was endowed with the gift of playing music by ear. Along with the accordion, she was proficient playing the piano and organ, according to her obituary.
Less than two months before Alice passed, she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Paola Alumni Festival in June. She even entertained the crowd with an accordion performance.
Bary Williams is a member of the Paola High School class of 1972, and he helps to organize the Paola Alumni Festival each year. This year, he wrote a story about Alice in honor of her receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, and he talked about her amazing talent as an accordion player.
“She’s been playing the accordion over 80 years,” Williams wrote. “She played in President Harry Truman’s parade in Independence as a little girl. She played for Cousin Ken’s Carnival on Channel 5 in Kansas City. She played in 1963 Paola High’s orchestra for Fiddler on the Roof.
“My first recollection of my own seeing Alice play, even though I’d known her seemingly forever, was when she played and brought the house down at the Louisburg Centennial in 1968, where my own dad and family members also performed that day. I was awestruck then, and I’ve been awestruck a whole lot of times since then. She truly has a marvelous gift she has shared over eight decades with hundreds and hundreds of performances,” Williams wrote.
A visitation for Alice will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at First Baptist Church in Paola, and the funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, also at the church. Burial will follow at Paola Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.