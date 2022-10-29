Small nonfarm businesses in Miami County, as well as in three other neighboring Kansas counties and 17 Missouri counties, are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Director Tanya Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West made the announcement Oct. 18. According to SBA, these loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began Oct. 4:
Primary Missouri counties: Bates, Carroll, Cass, Clay and Ray;
Neighboring Missouri counties: Caldwell, Chariton, Clinton, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Platte, Saint Clair, Saline and Vernon;
Neighboring Kansas counties: Miami, Linn, Johnson and Wyandotte.
“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” Garfield said in an SBA news release.
Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred, according to the release.
“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage," Garfield said. "These loans have an interest rate of 3.04 percent for businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years and are available to small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship."
By law, SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (USDA) designates an agricultural disaster. The secretary declared this disaster on Oct. 11.
Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance.
Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about USDA assistance made available by the secretary’s declaration.
However, nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters, according ot the release.
