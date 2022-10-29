221102_mr_sba_loans

Small nonfarm businesses in Miami County, as well as in three other neighboring Kansas counties and 17 Missouri counties, are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Director Tanya Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West made the announcement Oct. 18. According to SBA, these loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began Oct. 4:

