OSAWATOMIE — Michael Scanlon, wearing a protective mask, was sworn in as the new city manager of Osawatomie on Thursday, May 14, at Memorial Hall.
Scanlon made his way from Aspen, Colo., to Kansas in April and promptly went into self-quarantine as a precaution. He did not contract COVID-19 but came from an area of Colorado that had been on the state's no-travel list. The veteran city government official began his new post in Osawatomie on Monday, April 20.
The Osawatomie City Council voted unanimously to hire Scanlon at its regular meeting April 9. In a phone interview later that evening, Scanlon said he sees Osawatomie as a community with huge potential.
Scanlon has served several communities in his career, including as the former city administrator of Mission, Kan. Scanlon takes over a post vacated by Don Cawby.
