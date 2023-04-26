May is Historic Preservation Month, and the Louisburg Historic Preservation Commission wants people out looking to unlock the mysteries to Louisburg’s past as part of a scavenger hunt featuring downtown architecture, beginning Monday, May 1.
LOUISBURG – History buffs and those who just like a good mystery are encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt in downtown Louisburg, sponsored by the Louisburg Historic Preservation Commission.
May is Historic Preservation Month, and the local preservation commission wants people of all ages out looking high and low to unlock the mysteries to Louisburg’s past. The scavenger hunt of architectural features is located in — and within a block of — the historic downtown, according to a city of Louisburg news release.
Pauline Hintz, a commission member who organized the event, said it is a fun way to promote the history of many of Louisburg’s buildings.
“I was looking for an activity that would get people to take a new look at things they see every day – looking up and down and around," Hintz said. "When you do that, you gain an appreciation for these old buildings, and all the people who have walked by them before you. It’s an activity that anyone can do – kids, adults, individuals, friends. We hope people have some fun with it.”
The game is afoot starting Monday, May 1, with the contest ending at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. The winner will be determined by a drawing from all correct entries and will be announced at the Wednesday, June 7, meeting of the preservation commission. The winner will also receive a prize, according to the release.
Contestants can print a copy of the entry form from the city’s website starting May 1, or they can pick up a copy at city hall during regular business hours.
When the contest is over, the buildings and their history will be shared on the city’s website and Facebook page.
The commission has several other activities planned for this year including a Lunch and Learn this summer with a guest speaker, a Citizens Academy in August and a Talking Tombstone event in October.
