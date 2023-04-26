230503_mr_history_hunt

May is Historic Preservation Month, and the Louisburg Historic Preservation Commission wants people out looking to unlock the mysteries to Louisburg’s past as part of a scavenger hunt featuring downtown architecture, beginning Monday, May 1.

LOUISBURG – History buffs and those who just like a good mystery are encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt in downtown Louisburg, sponsored by the Louisburg Historic Preservation Commission.

May is Historic Preservation Month, and the local preservation commission wants people of all ages out looking high and low to unlock the mysteries to Louisburg’s past. The scavenger hunt of architectural features is located in — and within a block of — the historic downtown, according to a city of Louisburg news release.

