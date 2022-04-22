OSAWATOMIE – USD 367 school board members, in a 5-2 vote, determined a rainbow flag often associated with LGBTQ pride is political in nature – in violation of board policy – and should be removed from an Osawatomie High School classroom.
During a special board meeting Wednesday, April 20, board member Josh Barnett said the item is in violation of board policy “GBRK” that prohibits displays of a political nature that are not connected to the curriculum in the classroom.
“It was brought to my attention, and I brought it to the administrative staff,” Barnett said. “In my opinion, I think it needs to be removed from the classroom.”
Board members Richard Fisher and Ben Wendt agreed the flag represents a political issue, in violation of board policy.
Fisher read the policy aloud for the board: Certified staff members shall not use school time, school property or school equipment for the purpose of furthering any political party, the campaign of any political candidate or the advocacy of any political issue.
“So what we’re talking about is a political issue,” Fisher said.
Board members Marsha Adams and D.J. Needham did not share that view. Both said they did not think it was political.
“It’s been deemed in my workplace that those matters are not political issues,” Needham said.
Adams suggested seeking more legal advice on the issue before removal.
Board member Kristal Powell said she didn’t think teachers should be displaying their political beliefs in the classroom and personal beliefs in the classroom.
Superintendent Justin Burchett said he discussed the matter with the Kansas Association of School Boards' legal staff.
“KASB, their legal department, did not see that item as a blatant advocacy of any political issue,” Burchett said. “So that is the guidance we had to work with.”
Listening to the contrasting opinions, board member Jeff Dorsett said obviously the issue is debatable.
“We do need to have an open welcome environment for people that have opinions different from us,” Dorsett said. “That is totally separate from the issue tonight.”
Burchett read Barnett's motion for the board: “The motion in hand is that district administration will enforce board policy GBRK with the understanding that the object will be removed from the classroom if the object does not meet the curriculum of the class and that the specific item in question is to be included as not meeting the curriculum of the class."
Dorsett said he would be voting “yes,” not because of the issue but because the discussion would be a distraction with education in the classroom.
