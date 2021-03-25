PAOLA — Keeping students and staff safe during the pandemic, addressing declining enrollment, helping students identify career paths and giving them the tools to succeed were just a few of the Paola USD 368 topics covered during the state-of-the-city address March 10 at Town Square in Paola.
Paola USD 368 continues to see a decline in enrollment, and the Paola USD 368 school board president cited three main reasons for the downward shift in student population.
“This trend has been monitored by the board and the district for the last three years,” President Amanda Martell told the audience.
A recent enrollment study by an outside firm confirmed the district’s projections, Martell said.
“In general, our enrollment will continue to decline the next five years to a projected 1,700 students,” Martell said of the study. “This is down from an enrollment of 1,997 three years ago, so almost 300 students less.”
Martell said the decline is due to three main reasons — the community is aging, there’s a shortage of affordable housing for young families, and the current generation is waiting longer and having fewer children than previous generations.
County officials at the speakers’ table noted the problem with affordable housing for young families is not unique to Paola. They said it is a problem in other parts of the county like Louisburg, where real estate listings are scarce at present.
Martell also talked about the ability for USD 368 to keep its school doors open during the pandemic and provide a safe environment for students and staff.
Superintendent Matt Meek, in addressing the mask requirements in schools, said that without the masks schools could not have stayed opened for in-person learning this year because of quarantine protocols that could keep whole classrooms of students at home if masks were not being worn.
The district continues to maintain its school buildings for long-term efficiency and modernization, Martell said.
“Our schools are in great shape,” she said.
The school board president emphasized the district has been a good steward of patrons’ tax dollars. She also cited some of the accolades district students have received this year.
Martell talked about a number of curriculum and program enhancements in the district and about the partnerships the district has struck with area community colleges and technical schools to help students pursue careers in a variety of vocations.
“Our goal is to help students find their passions and help them with the necessary steps to further their education,” Martell said.
Also during the gathering, County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts and County Administrator Shane Krull talked about the county’s distribution of federal and state dollars to assist organizations, businesses, schools and residents during the pandemic.
Roberts talked about the new $8.5 million 800 megahertz radio system from Motorola to replace the county’s outdated and frequently unreliable VHF system. Construction of the last signal tower in the system is getting underway at Wildwood, and the system is expected to be operational by late June or July.
He also talked about the history of the county’s quarter-cent sales tax. The tax generated nearly $16.7 million during the 20-year run and helped the county secure about $14.4 million from other sources.
“Thirty-some structures were completed with almost $30 million worth of investments that will cause our county and our communities to grow,” he said.
