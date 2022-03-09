Louisburg USD 416, Osawatomie USD 367 and Spring Hill USD 230 have cancelled school on Thursday, March 10, due to the anticipated winter weather conditions.
Paola USD 368 was not scheduled to be in session Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11, for inservice and parent-teacher conferences.
In Linn County, Prairie View USD 362 also has called off school Thursday, March 10, due to the impending weather.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for Miami County and the surrounding region, beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, and extending through 6 a.m. Friday, March 11. NWS is forecasting moderate to heavy snow, with total accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
